Sports highlights – April 24, 2018

Gor Mahia looking to extend Kenya Premier League lead

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia will stretch their lead at the top of the log to five points if they pick a win against Chemelil Sugar on Wednesday afternoon at the Kericho Green Stadium. The record 16-time champions look on course for a 17th title having started the season on a blistering note and with three matches at hand enjoy a two-point gap at the top.

Bayern Munich Defender David Alaba set for fitness test ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will face a late fitness before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. Alaba sat out Bayern’s final training session on Tuesday with a thigh strain, but coach Jupp Heynckes says a decision will be made early on Wednesday as to whether he will be in the squad. Midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also a doubt while Brazilian defender Rafinha is likely to replace Alaba if he fails to make the squad.

Liverpool thrash Roma 5-2

Another Mohamed Salah masterclass helped Liverpool take control of their Champions League semi-final – but two late Roma away goals gave the Italian side a glimmer of hope for the second leg. Liverpool, who last reached the final in 2007, repeatedly breached the visitors’ naively high defensive line and scored five times in the opening 68 minutes at a raucous Anfield. Salah, who has now scored 43 goals since his summer move from Roma, scored twice and assisted two other goals.