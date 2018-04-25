Newspaper summaries – April 25, 2018

Daily Nation
MPs call for audit of Kenya Power system
The Auditor-General has been asked to conduct a special audit of the system that Kenya Power uses to generate prepaid electricity tokens. Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, the chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee, said its members are concerned about reports that companies could be making millions off the system at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.
The Standard
Counties get Sh50 billion to overhaul main towns
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday launched two new programmes – the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP) and Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP) that will receive the funding. The launch of the programmes was one of the highlights of the 5th Devolution Conference currently going on at Kakamega High School, Kakamega County.
The Star
Plot to cut off EACC powers to probe graft
A mischievous plot is afoot to cripple the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission through a crucial amendment that would render its investigations useless. An inconspicuous amendment contained in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2018, tabled in the National Assembly by Majority leader Aden Duale last week seeks to strike off the EACC from the list of investigative agencies that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) would direct to carry out his work.
Business Daily
Tatu City’s low cost housing plan targets retirement schemes
Tatu City says it has initiated talks with Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) seeking to raise funds to finance 5,000 low-cost housing units. The 5,000-acre urban housing and commercial-cum-industrial development owned by Rendeavour Group said it was keen to float a Development Real Estate Investment Trust (D-Reit) product targeting pension scheme members.
