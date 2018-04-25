News headlines

News highlights

Authorities warn of flooding as Kiambere Dam overflows

Authorities from KenGen have warned of imminent flooding in Tana River’s lowland areas after Kiambere Dam overflowed on Tuesday. The dam, which is part of the Tana’s Seven Forks, rose by 1.6 metres since Monday evening. The electricity generating company says the water rose above the maximum design level of 700 metres above seal level.

Former Ganze MP Joseph Kingi dies in hospital

Former Ganze MP Joseph Kingi died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for cancer of the bile duct. The former Kenya Ferry chairman died aged 68. He was flown to India on Thursday after his condition worsened.

Thugs gunned down in Riruta

Police gunned down two suspected thugs on Tuesday night in a botched robbery incident in Kabiria area, Riruta, Nairobi. The suspects were part of a three-man gang that had been attacking and robbing residents. Police said the other suspect managed to escape on foot.

Business highlights

Kenya’s economic growth slows to 4.9% in 2017

Kenya’s economy grew by 4.9 percent last year from 5.9 percent in 2016, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said today. The economy was hobbled by a severe drought in the first quarter that was followed by poor rainfall and a drawn out presidential election in the second half of the year that unnerved investors. Zachary Mwangi said the services sectors, including tourism, had registered growth during the year helping to drive economic expansion despite political uncertainty and drought that hit the farming and manufacturing sectors.

Invest more in education and ICT, Africa youths tell government

A section of the youth has called on the government to build more specialised schools for students living with disability if the country is to realise inclusive and quality education for all in Kenya. Speaking at a two-day Youth Dialogue on Education conference in Nairobi, the youth said the government continues to discriminate against people living with disability given the little investment in building and equipping specialised schools for them.

Tullow Oil says full year production forecast unchanged

Mining and exploration company, Tullow Oil says its first quarter (Q1) working interest of gas production from the UK averaged 2,700 barrels of oil per day (BOEPD). The mining firm stated that Q1 production stood at ten in Ghana. Across tits non-operated portfolio, Tullow delivered average net oil production of 87,700 BOPD. The firm’s 2018 capex forecast of $460 million remains unchanged.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia looking to extend Kenya Premier League lead

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia will stretch their lead at the top of the log to five points if they pick a win against Chemelil Sugar on Wednesday afternoon at the Kericho Green Stadium. The record 16-time champions look on course for a 17th title having started the season on a blistering note and with three matches at hand enjoy a two-point gap at the top.

Bayern Munich Defender David Alaba set for fitness test ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will face a late fitness before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. Alaba sat out Bayern’s final training session on Tuesday with a thigh strain, but coach Jupp Heynckes says a decision will be made early on Wednesday as to whether he will be in the squad. Midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also a doubt while Brazilian defender Rafinha is likely to replace Alaba if he fails to make the squad.

Liverpool thrash Roma 5-2

Another Mohamed Salah masterclass helped Liverpool take control of their Champions League semi-final – but two late Roma away goals gave the Italian side a glimmer of hope for the second leg. Liverpool, who last reached the final in 2007, repeatedly breached the visitors’ naively high defensive line and scored five times in the opening 68 minutes at a raucous Anfield. Salah, who has now scored 43 goals since his summer move from Roma, scored twice and assisted two other goals.