Evening news headlines

News highlights

Raila tells Governors to steer clear of corruption

Opposition party leader, Raila Odinga has advised governors on the prudent management of public resources, while condemning rampant corruption. Addressing the 5th annual Devolution conference in Kakamega, Odinga stated that development will never be achieved at the grassroots levels if governors spend much of their time politicking and going out on unnecessary trips also frequented by county assembly members.

“The good news is that fighting corruption and shielding devolution are no longer matters of partisan debate,” he said.

“The MoU of the now famous handshake of March 9 prioritizes making counties deliver to the people. It also identifies corruption as a threat to the country.

“The President and I have agreed that we must fight corruption from a wide and common front,” Raila added.

CS Amina calls for education sector reforms

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has urged the education policy makers on the continent to come up with reforms that will give future generations a competitive edge globally. Amina said this when she officially opened a Pan-African high level conference on education on Wednesday, whose main focus will be inclusion and gender equality, digital technology in education and the role of education in development in the 21st century. She said the conference will be integral in coming up with educations reforms needed to achieve the 2030 agenda for the sustainable development goals.

Close to 900,000 new jobs created in 2017

An estimated 897,000 new jobs were created in 2017 marking a 7.6% increase compared to 832,900 new jobs created in 2016. According to the 2018 Economic Survey report published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Wednesday, the informal sector accounted for the lion’s share of the new jobs at 747,000, a marginal decline from 747,300 new informal sector jobs posted in 2016. The report pointed out an increase in the average minimum wage in the informal sector at Ksh8,595 in 2017 up from Ksh7,284 in 2016. Speaking during the launch of the report at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi pointed out that the education sector emerged as the leading employer in the modern sector during the period under review.

Business highlights

Multilateral development banks present study on technology’s impact on jobs

Rapid technological progress provides a golden opportunity for emerging and developing economies to grow faster and attain higher levels of prosperity. However, some disruptive technologies could displace human labour, widen income inequality and contribute to greater informality in the workforce. Tapping new technologies in a way that maximizes benefits, mitigates adverse effects and shares benefits among all citizens will require public-private cooperation and smart public policy.

That is one of the main conclusions of a new study, The Future of Work: Regional Perspectives, released Thursday, April 19 by four regional multilateral development institutions: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In Africa, the study notes that some transformation policies that show good promise in Africa are agriculture-driven transformation, local content and local participation, modernizing the services sector, export-oriented manufacturing, and enhancing infrastructure.

Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies – including information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotics – will play an increasingly important role in Africa’s economic transformation in these areas. Africa is already the world’s second-largest mobile phone market, and the pool of mostly young, successful entrepreneurs using these technologies is growing.

Uchumi evicted from Mombasa Avenue branch

Embattled retailer, Uchumi supermarkets closed its Mombasa Avenue branch on Tuesday following an eviction by auctioneers. The move comes barely two months after the retailer announced that its half year losses had widened by 63% to Ksh895 million. The cash-strapped retailer exited Sarit Centre in Nairobi early this year.

AfDB launches “Say No to Famine” project in Somalia

The African Development Bank’s Deputy Director General for East Africa, Nnenna Nwabufo, represented the institution at the launch of the Say No to Famine – Short-Term Regional Emergency Response Project (STRERP) for Somalia.

As a response to food security, the Bank has supported the people of Somalia, mobilizing approximately US $34 million (25 million Units of Account), from both the Transition Support Facility of the African Development Fund and the regional envelope. The STRERP project aims to provide emergency food assistance, fodder for pastoralists and medical supplies to about 800,000 Somalians, who are most vulnerable to the impact of the drought.

It also puts in place the preliminary building blocks to strengthen links between the production, distribution and consumption hubs of the food systems in the affected regions, leading to increased system-wide efficiency and longer-term resilience. STRERP Somalia aims to immediately address the humanitarian needs of those affected by drought and famine.

Sports highlights

Wenger suggests Arsenal departure timing is not his decision

Arsene Wenger has suggested the timing of his departure from Arsenal this summer was not his decision. The 68-year-old announced on Friday that he will call time on his 22-year reign as Arsenal boss at the end of the season. The Arsenal manager has kept mostly quiet on the issue but gave an ambiguous response when asked about last week’s shock news.

Tennis involved in a ‘tsunami of betting-based corruption’

Tennis provides a “fertile breeding ground” for breaches of integrity and is engulfed in a “tsunami” of betting-related corruption at some lower levels of the sport due to online gambling. That is the main finding of an independent review published today. The Independent Review of Integrity in Tennis was set up in February 2016 following allegations that leading players – including Grand Slam winners – were involved in suspected match-fixing and that evidence had been suppressed.

Roma condemn ‘abhorrent’ fan behaviour in Liverpool

Roma have condemned the “abhorrent behaviour” of some fans after a Liverpool supporter was attacked before the Champions League semi-final. Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Wednesday’s assault on Sean Cox, 53, who is in a critical condition. Roma said those involved at Anfield had brought shame on the club.