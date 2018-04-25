Business highlights – April 24, 2018

Kenya’s economic growth slows to 4.9% in 2017

Kenya’s economy grew by 4.9 percent last year from 5.9 percent in 2016, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said today. The economy was hobbled by a severe drought in the first quarter that was followed by poor rainfall and a drawn out presidential election in the second half of the year that unnerved investors. Zachary Mwangi said the services sectors, including tourism, had registered growth during the year helping to drive economic expansion despite political uncertainty and drought that hit the farming and manufacturing sectors.

Invest more in education and ICT, Africa youths tell government

A section of the youth has called on the government to build more specialised schools for students living with disability if the country is to realise inclusive and quality education for all in Kenya. Speaking at a two-day Youth Dialogue on Education conference in Nairobi, the youth said the government continues to discriminate against people living with disability given the little investment in building and equipping specialised schools for them.

Tullow Oil says full year production forecast unchanged

Mining and exploration company, Tullow Oil says its first quarter (Q1) working interest of gas production from the UK averaged 2,700 barrels of oil per day (BOEPD). The mining firm stated that Q1 production stood at ten in Ghana. Across tits non-operated portfolio, Tullow delivered average net oil production of 87,700 BOPD. The firm’s 2018 capex forecast of $460 million remains unchanged.