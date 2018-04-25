Afternoon sports highlights – April 25, 2018

Real Madrid want to sign Harry Kane, says former club President

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to the Spanish club’s former president Ramon Calderon. Kane is under contract with Spurs until 2022, but has been touted as a potential signing for Real. Former Real president Calderon believes Kane is on their wishlist, along with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp proud of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “outstanding” Mohamed Salah after his match-winning performance against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Egyptian scored the two opening goals against his former side during the 5-2 victory at Anfield, and assisted the following two for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as the Reds took charge of the semi-final tie. Salah has now scored 43 goals in 47 games for Liverpool this season, and Klopp was full of praise for the forward’s contribution to the game although believes he has a way to go before being considered among the best in the world.

NYC Head Coach Patrick Vieira willing to move to Arsenal

Patrick Vieira says he would be “ready” if he got a call from Arsenal, who are searching for a new manager to take over from Arsene Wenger. But the former Arsenal captain stressed his former club have not been in contact and that he still has the 2018 MLS season to complete with New York City FC, having signed a three-year deal in 2016. Arsenal are searching for a new manager for the first time in 22 years, following the news that Arsene Wenger will step down at the end of the season.