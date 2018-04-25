Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

COTU wants NHIF deductions based on basic pay

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has asked the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to base its deductions on workers’ basic pay instead of gross pay. In a joint statement COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and NHIF Chief Executive Geoffrey Mwangi, said the two bodies had agreed to begin discussions on the proposal. In a joint statement, NHIF and COTU(K) urged the government to improve the quality of its health care facilities by improving the quality of services, diagnostic and medical equipment, health work force and improve the facilities infrastructure.

Matatu CBD ban deadline extended

A ban on Nairobi public service vehicles accessing the Central Business District has failed to take effect. Matatus were expected out of the CBD by the end of last week. However, Roads Chief Officer Fredrick Karanja however said the plan was pushed to the end of the month due to logistical issues.

Wetangula praises Governor Sonko for efforts to curb corruption

Bungoma Senator and NASA Party affiliate Moses Wetang’ula has praised Governor MikeSonko for his efforts in the fight against corruption. The Ford Kenya chief was speaking after his meeting with Sonko in Nairobi. Wetang’ula said the Jubilee Party lawmaker united Kenyans despite their religious, family and political backgrounds.

Business highlights

AfDB calls for domestic financing solutions alongside aid in fight against malaria

On the occasion of World Malaria Day 2018, April 25, the African Development Bank has released a report dubbed ‘Money and Mosquitoes: The Economics of Malaria in an Age of declining Aid’. The report examines financing in the battle against malaria, focusing on the role of foreign aid. It analyzes whether or not a disease such as malaria can be controlled or eliminated in Africa without health aid. It also presents a theoretical model of the economics of malaria and shows how health aid can help avoid the “disease trap.” While calling for increased funding from international sources to fight malaria, it also recommends that African countries step up their own efforts, including on domestic resource mobilization. In 2016, governments of endemic countries contributed 31% of the estimated total of US$ 2.7 billion.

African Legal Support Facility meets with industry experts at the 2018 International Petroleum Summit London

The substantial oil and gas resources on the African continent have the potential to catalyze and accelerate economic growth, if used strategically. In light of changing technologies and policies and the nature of the international oil and gas industry, appropriate development strategies are not always evident. To help build and maintain strong relationships between international and national oil companies and their respective host governments, the African Legal Support Facility attended the 2018 International Petroleum Summit that was held for the first time in London from April 23-25. The event’s more than 400 participants included government officials, petroleum sector policy-makers, and the executives of leading oil companies, including Total, Shell, and Repsol.

South African firm takes over Kenya’s Nissan dealership

South Africa’s Motus Holdings has taken full control of the local Nissan dealership after buying out Kenyan businessman Mohamed Zubedi’s 49 per cent stake in the franchise. Mr Zubedi, through his investment vehicle Hakma, partnered with the multinational to set up Crown Motors in 2014 after winning the rights to sell Nissan vehicles in Kenya.

Sports highlights

Real Madrid want to sign Harry Kane, says former club President

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to the Spanish club’s former president Ramon Calderon. Kane is under contract with Spurs until 2022, but has been touted as a potential signing for Real. Former Real president Calderon believes Kane is on their wishlist, along with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp proud of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “outstanding” Mohamed Salah after his match-winning performance against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Egyptian scored the two opening goals against his former side during the 5-2 victory at Anfield, and assisted the following two for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as the Reds took charge of the semi-final tie. Salah has now scored 43 goals in 47 games for Liverpool this season, and Klopp was full of praise for the forward’s contribution to the game although believes he has a way to go before being considered among the best in the world.

NYC Head Coach Patrick Vieira willing to move to Arsenal

Patrick Vieira says he would be “ready” if he got a call from Arsenal, who are searching for a new manager to take over from Arsene Wenger. But the former Arsenal captain stressed his former club have not been in contact and that he still has the 2018 MLS season to complete with New York City FC, having signed a three-year deal in 2016. Arsenal are searching for a new manager for the first time in 22 years, following the news that Arsene Wenger will step down at the end of the season.