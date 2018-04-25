Afternoon business highlights – April 25, 2018

AfDB calls for domestic financing solutions alongside aid in fight against malaria

On the occasion of World Malaria Day 2018, April 25, the African Development Bank has released a report dubbed ‘Money and Mosquitoes: The Economics of Malaria in an Age of declining Aid’. The report examines financing in the battle against malaria, focusing on the role of foreign aid. It analyzes whether or not a disease such as malaria can be controlled or eliminated in Africa without health aid. It also presents a theoretical model of the economics of malaria and shows how health aid can help avoid the “disease trap.” While calling for increased funding from international sources to fight malaria, it also recommends that African countries step up their own efforts, including on domestic resource mobilization. In 2016, governments of endemic countries contributed 31% of the estimated total of US$ 2.7 billion.

African Legal Support Facility meets with industry experts at the 2018 International Petroleum Summit London

The substantial oil and gas resources on the African continent have the potential to catalyze and accelerate economic growth, if used strategically. In light of changing technologies and policies and the nature of the international oil and gas industry, appropriate development strategies are not always evident. To help build and maintain strong relationships between international and national oil companies and their respective host governments, the African Legal Support Facility attended the 2018 International Petroleum Summit that was held for the first time in London from April 23-25. The event’s more than 400 participants included government officials, petroleum sector policy-makers, and the executives of leading oil companies, including Total, Shell, and Repsol.

South African firm takes over Kenya’s Nissan dealership

South Africa’s Motus Holdings has taken full control of the local Nissan dealership after buying out Kenyan businessman Mohamed Zubedi’s 49 per cent stake in the franchise. Mr Zubedi, through his investment vehicle Hakma, partnered with the multinational to set up Crown Motors in 2014 after winning the rights to sell Nissan vehicles in Kenya.