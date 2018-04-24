Sports highlights – April 24, 2018

Kenyans dominate Madrid Marathon

Valentine Kipketer Jepkorir and Eliud Kiplagat secured a Kenyan double at the 41st Rock ’n’ Roll Madrid Marathon, crossing the line of the IAAF Gold Label road race in 2:30:40 and 2:10:15 respectively on Sunday. Kipketer’s mark took one minute and 24 seconds off the course record set in 2009 by Turkey’s Mehtap Sizmaz, while Barngetuny’s performance was the second-fastest winning time ever in Madrid.

Everton secure 8th place Premier League spot after beating Newcastle

An early second-half strike from Theo Walcott was enough for Everton to beat Newcastle 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday and send the Toffees into eighth place. In a game of few chances at Goodison Park, Walcott converted Wayne Rooney’s cross in the 51st minute to give Everton their first win in four games. Rafa Benitez was not able to fashion a victory in his 100th game as Newcastle manager, with Dwight Gayle – who started the game on the bench – going closest in the 64th minute for the visitors.

Man City ready to sell Defender John Stones

Manchester City are willing to sell England defender John Stones, 23, in the coming weeks. Stones had been widely praised for his development under Pep Guardiola but the City boss now wants to sign another centre-half this summer to compete with injury-prone skipper Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and Laporte. As Stones approaches his 24th birthday next month, it is understood that Guardiola does not feel he has improved sufficiently to make him a first-team regular.