Newspaper summaries – April 24, 2018

Daily Nation

DP Ruto-Kibwana meeting sparks Wiper jitters

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s meeting with Deputy President William Ruto just a day after he threatened to withdraw support for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has led to speculation that he has abandoned Ukambani leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Prof Kibwana met Mr William Ruto in the latter’s office in Karen on Monday. On Sunday, the Wiper chairman had criticised supporters of Mr Musyoka, accusing them of trying to undermine him and his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu.

Chebukati defends IEBC on Chiloba suspension

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the suspension of Ezra Chiloba; the commission’s chief executive was in good faith. In reply to a case filed by Mr Chiloba, Mr Chebukati said the decision to send Mr Chiloba on compulsory leave would enable the commission to undertake a comprehensive audit of all the major procurements relating to the 2017 General Election and repeat poll, which was held on October 26.

Joho’s plan to move Kibarani dumpsite gives way to new crisis

Mombasa is heading for a serious solid-waste management crisis, with the impending closure of the Kibarani dumpsite. Speaking when he launched 12 new garbage collection trucks on Friday last week, Governor Hassan Joho ordered the dumpsite closed within 70 days. Kenya Tourism Federation Chairman Mohamed Hersi immediately praised the move, saying Kibarani was the county’s lowest point. The dumpsite, located on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway, has earned the governor criticism from different quarters, notably tourism.

The Standard

Chiloba is lying, says Chebukati

The electoral agency’s suspended chief executive officer has been accused of lying to a court in a bid to get reinstated. The response of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati to a suit filed by CEO Ezra Chiloba shone a spotlight on the internal wrangles and blame game over the manner in which the procurement of materials for the 2017 General Election was conducted. According to Mr Chebukati, there were massive flaws in the way the commission procured key materials in a process overseen by the CEO and this justified Mr Chiloba’s being sent on compulsory leave to allow auditors to unearth the truth.

Five more dead as flash floods cause havoc

The weatherman has warned of increased rainfall across the country, even as floods claimed five more lives in Isiolo County. The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said heavy rains and thunderstorms were expected in the lake region and the highlands around the Rift Valley. KMD Director Peter Ambenje yesterday urged Kenyans to prepare for the rains.

“Most parts of the country will continue receiving rainfall and areas such as the lake region, around Rift Valley highlands will experience intense showers and thunderstorms,” he stated.

Government looking for partner to develop ‘jobless corner’ in Nairobi

The Government is now seeking to develop a plot in the Central Business District popularly known as ‘Jobless Corner’. The plot next to the Hilton Hotel is popular with Nairobians who sit on the circular concrete bench to while away the time. But this is all set to come to an end after the Government began the process of identifying a private developer to put up a commercial structure. The State – through the Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC), which owns the plot – says it is looking for a strategic partner/investor interested in developing the property through a joint venture.

The Star

Uhuru to seek counties help on Big Four agenda

The Jubilee administration is seeking the support of the counties to have governors align their development plans with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s one million homes dream. A concept paper prepared by the presidency says the administration would push to put in place the legal and financial infrastructure this year to roll out the ambitious project. The document will form the basis of deliberations at the Fifth Annual Devolution Conference in Kakamega today. The national government wants to work closely with the counties to build the homes.

Uhuru-Raila handshake to bring back Prime Minister

Kenya could hold a referendum in late 2020 and go to the next election with a new system of government headed by an executive Prime Minister. This is among the proposals proponents say will end the winner-take-all system blamed for perennial political tensions. This and other proposals are believed to be among the long awaited details of the implementation plan of the March 9 agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Insiders say Uhuru will elaborate on the likely reforms during his State of the Nation address to Parliament next Wednesday.

Former VP Kalonzo to visit Moi this week

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka will lead a delegation to meet retired President Daniel Moi at the latter’s Kabarak home this week. Sources said the meeting was rescheduled from last Friday “because Mzee’s diary could not allow it.” “Kalonzo’s formal request was accepted. The meeting can take place anytime this week,” the source told the Star yesterday. Kalonzo’s meeting comes barely two weeks after NASA leader Raila Odinga visited the former Head of State. Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will be part of Kalonzo’s delegation.

Business Daily

Treasury bills subscription hits 162 per cent

Treasury bills subscription rebounded during last week’s auction with a performance rate of 162.46 per cent. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) received total bids worth Sh38.99 billion against an offer of Sh24 billion. CBK accepted Sh31.74 billion. Yields on the tenors, however, remained relatively static with the 91-, 182-, and 364-day papers being quoted at eight per cent, 10.266 per cent and 11.137 per cent respectively.

County defaults hit sacco loans, profits

The sacco movement is paying a heavy price for failure by counties and a few agencies to remit at least Sh800 million in workers’ monthly contributions and loan payments. This has left authorities mulling over auctioning county assets. Senior deputy commission for Cooperatives Geoffrey Njang’ombe said nearly every county has a case of non-remittance. The amount is besides the Sh400 million defaulted by private companies.

KPA, local firms picked for Africa infrastructure awards

Three Kenyan companies and a state agency will contest for the 2018 Ai African Infrastructure Projects Developer Awards on June 18 at St Regis Hotel, Le Morne Mauritius. A caucus bringing together 200 building environment experts and early-stage financiers shortlisted Solar Freeze, BitHub Africa and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). Also listed was China Road and Bridge Construction (CRBC). They are part of 50 finalists in the awards mooted by specialist investment and communications firm, Africa Investor.