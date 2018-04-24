News headlines

News highlights

Slaughterhouse to be shut down for polluting Nairobi River

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued a notice to shut down the popular Kiamaiko slaughterhouses. The Kiamaiko market in Nairobi’s Eastlands area has become popular among city dwellers for its steady supply of goat meat. In a statement sent to newsrooms, NEMA pledged to close the slaughterhouses for its failure to comply with various regulations, especially in the management of solid and liquid waste.

Motorists urged to avoid Mai Mahiu-Narok Road

Mai Mahiu-Narok Road has been rendered impassable by floodwaters, soil and debris. Nakuru Police Commander Hassan Barua said the rains have made the area between Duka Moja and Suswa inaccessible due to the deposits caused by erosion. He has advised motorists using the busy road to drive with caution and obey instructions given by traffic police or avoid the route completely. The busy highway was gridlocked for hours at Suswa as police guided motorists to use alternative routes to and from Nairobi.

IEBC bosses clash as Chebukati hits back at Chiloba

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has defended the polls body decision to send Chief Executive Offier Ezra Chiloba on three-months forced leave. Chebukati says the April 6 move was made in good faith to enablto e the Commission undertake a comprehensive audit of all major procurements with regard to last year’s General Election. In response to Chiloba’s case which is contesting the resolution, Chebukati seeks to have it dismissed on grounds that he did not seek prior approval before instituting it.

Business highlights

Uhuru to officially open devolution conference

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the 5th devolution conference in Kakamega on Tuesday. At the event, he will launch the Kenya Devolution Support Program and Kenya Urban Support Programme. The main focus of the conference will be the President’s Big Four agenda, whose pillars are Universal Health Care, Affordable Housing, Food Security and Manufacturing. The over 6,000 participants comprising Governors, Senators and various stakeholders have been making their way to Kakamega where the conference is being held.

Kenya recognised for use of ICT in the classroom

East Africa is leading Africa in terms of integration of technology in the education sector. Warren Fleur, Microsoft’s Regional Manager, Education Industry Sub Saharan Africa, says Kenya is leading the pack, followed by Rwanda. He spoke to Capital Business on the sidelines of the ongoing Bett MEA summit in Abu Dhabi at the United Arabs Emirates.

Cereals Board moves to control flour prices

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is working to maintain the price of flour at the current cost until June after the government releases over 600,000 bags of maize from its stores for sale to processors. Cereal Millers Association (CMA) Chairman Nick Hutchinson said the move will increase the supply of grain and maintain low retail prices. The Board has called for interested millers to purchase part of its old grain at Ksh2,300 a bag from its depots across the country.

Sports highlights

Kenyans dominate Madrid Marathon

Valentine Kipketer Jepkorir and Eliud Kiplagat secured a Kenyan double at the 41st Rock ’n’ Roll Madrid Marathon, crossing the line of the IAAF Gold Label road race in 2:30:40 and 2:10:15 respectively on Sunday. Kipketer’s mark took one minute and 24 seconds off the course record set in 2009 by Turkey’s Mehtap Sizmaz, while Barngetuny’s performance was the second-fastest winning time ever in Madrid.

Everton secure 8th place Premier League spot after beating Newcastle

An early second-half strike from Theo Walcott was enough for Everton to beat Newcastle 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday and send the Toffees into eighth place. In a game of few chances at Goodison Park, Walcott converted Wayne Rooney’s cross in the 51st minute to give Everton their first win in four games. Rafa Benitez was not able to fashion a victory in his 100th game as Newcastle manager, with Dwight Gayle – who started the game on the bench – going closest in the 64th minute for the visitors.

Man City ready to sell Defender John Stones

Manchester City are willing to sell England defender John Stones, 23, in the coming weeks. Stones had been widely praised for his development under Pep Guardiola but the City boss now wants to sign another centre-half this summer to compete with injury-prone skipper Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and Laporte. As Stones approaches his 24th birthday next month, it is understood that Guardiola does not feel he has improved sufficiently to make him a first-team regular.