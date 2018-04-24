Evening news headlines

News highlights

Poor weather sees Uhuru skip devolution conference

President Uhuru Kenyatta today skipped the devolution conference held in Kakamega. Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru told the meeting that the President would make his address via a video link from State House Nairobi. He was to open the conference at midday and thereafter participate in a high level discussion on intergovernmental relations as a panelist. But heavy rains made visibility impossible for his chopper to fly to Kakamega.

Governor Sonko slams detractors for disputing his leadership style

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has criticized his opponents and cartels who have ganged up to fight him over his leadership style. The Governor, who was speaking after hosting Wiper Leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in his office, said that many people are fighting his leadership because he has sealed all corruption loopholes. Sonko said that his focus is to serve Nairobi residents and not to listen nor react to what cartels are saying. He also said under his leadership, the county has fixed other problems, among them the new Mbagathi Hospital with well equipped dialysis centre to assist kidney patients.

MCAs will need Ksh20 million a year to develop their wards, says Kakamega Senator

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala wants the Senate to back a new bill for the allocation of Ksh20 million every financial year to MCAs for ward development. Malala said on Tuesday that passing County Government Ward Development Bill, 2018 will see the absorption rate of devolved funds increase. About Ksh1.5 trillion has so far been disbursed to counties since devolution, he told the 5th Annual Devolution Conference in Kakamega.

Business highlights

AfDB President to commission Dodoma-Babati regional road

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina is attending the 2018 anniversary of the union between the Republic of Tanganyika and the People’s Republic of Zanzibar that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania. Adesina, who was invited as a special guest, will deliver remarks at the event, scheduled for April 26 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. As part of his State visit to Tanzania, the President will on April 27 perform the official opening of the Dodoma-Babati road project, which was co-financed by the Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Kenyans reach Global Hardware Competition finals

Four organisations based in Kenya have been shortlisted for the regional finals of the 2018 American Society of Mechanical Engineering showcase competition. The four are part of eight social-minded firms from Eastern and Central Africa who will present their innovative design prototypes in Nairobi on May 10th. This year’s finalists will showcase prototypes for clean fuel, safe drinking water, infectious disease mitigation and neonatal meningitis diagnosis, among others. The four innovators include Ishmael Hezekiah who is creating smokeless charcoal briquettes through an innovative recycling process using harvested water hyacinth and mixing it with paper sludge and charred waste biomass.

mSurvey secures Ksh350 million investment for Africa expansion

Consumer feedback platform, mSurvey, has announced a Series A round of USD3.5 million (Ksh350 million) led by Africa focused venture firm TLcom Capital with investment from Social Capital, Kapor Capital, Golden Palm, and Richard Owen; founding team of Net Promoter Score (NPS). This follows Seed Investment rounds from Cross Culture Ventures, Alpha Angels and Safaricom’s Spark Venture Fund. The investment will enable the company continues building out its infrastructure and partnerships, in order to scale and expand into more African countries.

Sports highlights

Everton boss defends team’s style following victory over Newcastle

Everton Manager Sam Allardyce defended his side’s style of football as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Newcastle. Theo Walcott scored his first goal since January to lift the hosts up to eighth in the Premier League. Some fans have criticised the Toffees’ displays under Allardyce, but the former Newcastle boss felt his side played well on Monday.

Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill says he is tired of having to prove himself

Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill, 32, says he is tired of having to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge. The club captain played his part in a 2-0 win against Southampton on Sunday that sent Chelsea into the FA Cup final against Manchester United and he believes a trophy can yet rescue their season.

Southampton Winger Sofiane Boufal punished for clash with Manager

Southampton’s 24-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal has reportedly been told to train alone after an argument with Manager Mark Hughes. Club insiders say new boss threw a water bottle across the St Mary’s changing room while giving Boufal a post-match dressing down. The midfielder, once Saints’ record signing, has not been in the squad for the South Coast strugglers’ last two matches, a dour 0-0 draw at Leicester and Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.