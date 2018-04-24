Afternoon sports highlights – April 24, 2018

Tottenham Striker Fernando Llorente open to leaving

Tottenham’s Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, is open to leaving the club and could rejoin former side Athletic Bilbao. Athletic Bilbao are interested and Llorente – who has been on the bench for 19 of his 22 games – would be keen on a club where he spent 12 years. Llorente has indicated previously that he would be open to a return. He said: “Athletic Club are my home and if they make an offer, a return could happen.

Leeds United to tour Myanmar despite ongoing military offensive

Leeds United will go on a post-season tour of Myanmar, despite an ongoing military offensive in the country. There are travel warnings in place for areas of Myanmar, but the Championship club will play games in areas not covered by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) guidance. The FCO also warns that “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks”.

Former Captain Mikel Arteta could be Arsene Wenger’s replacement at Arsenal

Arsenal’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis – the man who will ultimately recommend a new head coach to owner Stan Kroenke – believes Mikel Arteta could be the man to replace Arsene Wenger. Gazidis said the club needed to be “bold” in its search for a new manager and he believes that despite Arteta’s lack of managerial experience, the former Arsenal midfielder has the credentials to succeed in the role. Arteta, a former Arsenal club captain, has a growing reputation as an innovative coach after working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.