Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Sixteen-year-old boy drowns in Nairobi River

A 16 year old boy drowned in the Nairobi River following heavy rains that are being experienced in the city. According to police, the body was discovered last evening in Kamkunji area behind the NACICO building after being swept to the banks. Officers said they were called and informed of the incident long after it had happened.

Majority of Kenyans support devolution, says IPSOS survey

A majority of Kenyans support devolution, five years since the creation of county governments albeit with reservations on functions to be executed by the devolved units. According to an Ipsos-sponsored study conducted in 45 counties between March 4 and 12, support for devolution stood at 84%, the highest being at the coastal counties where 90 per cent of respondents said they supported devolution. The second and third highest support for devolution was from Nyanza and Eastern at 88 and 85% respectively.

Makueni landslide claims 30 houses

The Red Cross society has announced that flash floods have been reported in Makueni after heavy downpour last night. The floods led to a landslide that has reportedly downed 30 houses in the area. Residents have asked the government to help with evacuations amid rescue operations while a Red Cross action team has been activated to conduct an assessment and help move locals to safer areas.

Business highlights

Purchase of Kenya Power tokens disrupted again

There will be an interruption of the electricity token purchase system at Kenya Power again on Tuesday due to a scheduled maintenance. A statement from the company said that the exercise will commence at 10.00pm and end at 6.00am on Wednesday and will affect the purchase and delivery of pre-paid tokens. Kenya Power has called for patience as it worked to continuously improve service delivery in the area.

Public Service Commission urges Parliament to lift hiring ban on civil servants

The Public Service Commission (PSC) wants an ongoing suspension on civil service hiring lifted to ease a job crisis triggered by the retirement of 37% of public workers in the next decade. The PSC told Parliament that the ban on hiring of non-essential staff has made it difficult to plan for succession. The PSC said the share of civil servants above the age of 50 increased from 35 in the year to June 2016, to 37% last year.

Real estate and ICT sectors supporting GDP growth in East Africa

Emerging sectors of information and communication, real estate and financial services have enabled robust GDP growth across East Africa despite macroeconomic headwinds and a slowdown in traditional sectors. Analysts at ICEA Lion asset management have said the sectors had the fastest growth in Kenya while agriculture and manufacturing lagged. The conclusion follows a review of the last five-year economic cycle (2013 – 2017). ICEA Lion asset management head of research Judd Murigi yesterday said the review indicated that GDP growth has been led by the emerging sectors.

Sports highlights

Tottenham Striker Fernando Llorente open to leaving

Tottenham’s Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, is open to leaving the club and could rejoin former side Athletic Bilbao. Athletic Bilbao are interested and Llorente – who has been on the bench for 19 of his 22 games – would be keen on a club where he spent 12 years. Llorente has indicated previously that he would be open to a return. He said: “Athletic Club are my home and if they make an offer, a return could happen.

Leeds United to tour Myanmar despite ongoing military offensive

Leeds United will go on a post-season tour of Myanmar, despite an ongoing military offensive in the country. There are travel warnings in place for areas of Myanmar, but the Championship club will play games in areas not covered by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) guidance. The FCO also warns that “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks”.

Former Captain Mikel Arteta could be Arsene Wenger’s replacement at Arsenal

Arsenal’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis – the man who will ultimately recommend a new head coach to owner Stan Kroenke – believes Mikel Arteta could be the man to replace Arsene Wenger. Gazidis said the club needed to be “bold” in its search for a new manager and he believes that despite Arteta’s lack of managerial experience, the former Arsenal midfielder has the credentials to succeed in the role. Arteta, a former Arsenal club captain, has a growing reputation as an innovative coach after working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.