Afternoon business highlights – April 24, 2018

Purchase of Kenya Power tokens disrupted again

There will be an interruption of the electricity token purchase system at Kenya Power again on Tuesday due to a scheduled maintenance. A statement from the company said that the exercise will commence at 10.00pm and end at 6.00am on Wednesday and will affect the purchase and delivery of pre-paid tokens. Kenya Power has called for patience as it worked to continuously improve service delivery in the area.

Public Service Commission urges Parliament to lift hiring ban on civil servants

The Public Service Commission (PSC) wants an ongoing suspension on civil service hiring lifted to ease a job crisis triggered by the retirement of 37% of public workers in the next decade. The PSC told Parliament that the ban on hiring of non-essential staff has made it difficult to plan for succession. The PSC said the share of civil servants above the age of 50 increased from 35 in the year to June 2016, to 37% last year.

Real estate and ICT sectors supporting GDP growth in East Africa

Emerging sectors of information and communication, real estate and financial services have enabled robust GDP growth across East Africa despite macroeconomic headwinds and a slowdown in traditional sectors. Analysts at ICEA Lion asset management have said the sectors had the fastest growth in Kenya while agriculture and manufacturing lagged. The conclusion follows a review of the last five-year economic cycle (2013 – 2017). ICEA Lion asset management head of research Judd Murigi yesterday said the review indicated that GDP growth has been led by the emerging sectors.