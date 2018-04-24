Business highlights – April 24, 2018

Uhuru to officially open devolution conference

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the 5th devolution conference in Kakamega on Tuesday. At the event, he will launch the Kenya Devolution Support Program and Kenya Urban Support Programme. The main focus of the conference will be the President’s Big Four agenda, whose pillars are Universal Health Care, Affordable Housing, Food Security and Manufacturing. The over 6,000 participants comprising Governors, Senators and various stakeholders have been making their way to Kakamega where the conference is being held.

Kenya recognised for use of ICT in the classroom

East Africa is leading Africa in terms of integration of technology in the education sector. Warren Fleur, Microsoft’s Regional Manager, Education Industry Sub Saharan Africa, says Kenya is leading the pack, followed by Rwanda. He spoke to Capital Business on the sidelines of the ongoing Bett MEA summit in Abu Dhabi at the United Arabs Emirates.

Cereals Board moves to control flour prices

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is working to maintain the price of flour at the current cost until June after the government releases over 600,000 bags of maize from its stores for sale to processors. Cereal Millers Association (CMA) Chairman Nick Hutchinson said the move will increase the supply of grain and maintain low retail prices. The Board has called for interested millers to purchase part of its old grain at Ksh2,300 a bag from its depots across the country.