Sports highlights – April 23, 2018

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot bags London Marathon title
Multiple track champion Vivian Cheruiyot stunned pre-race favorite Mary Keitany to bag her second career marathon victory, winning in London in a Personal best time of 2:18:31 ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei.Cheruiyot whose maiden victory over 42km of road running was in Frankfurt last year pressed the gas on the pace in the final seven kilometers of the race, going past favorite Keitany and maintaining the pace till the finish line.Keitany seemed to struggle in the final few kilometers of the race and could only manage to hold on for fifth, crossing the finish line in a time of 02:24:27.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season after a stellar first campaign at Liverpool.The former Chelsea player beat off competition from Manchester City’s title-winners Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Tottenham striker Harry Kane completing the six-man shortlist of nominees.
Manchester United on course to finish second in the Premier League
Jose Mourinho says people will be ready to “kill” him if Manchester United do not win the FA Cup this season.United face Chelsea in next month’s Wembley showpiece after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the semi-final on Saturday and Mourinho accepts there will be criticism if they do not overcome his former club.
United are on course to finish second in the Premier League, the club’s highest finish since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as champion in 2013, but the team’s style has come into question and Manchester City winning the title with five games to spare has heightened scrutiny.
