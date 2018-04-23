Newspaper summaries – April 23, 2018

Daily Nation

Ruto, ODM cashover law changes

The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) clashed with Deputy President William Ruto over calls to amend the constitution in order to expand the executive.ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the push for changes is unstoppable while Mr Ruto said the campaign is premature and unnecessary.Speaking in Nakuru, the Deputy President said it is unfair to put Kenyans in a campaign mood just a few months after they had gone through a lengthy electioneering period.

Floods kill 15, displace 2,000 in new wave of destruction

At least 15 people, including a mother and her five-year-old child, have been killed by floods and another 2,000 have been displaced by heavy rains in several parts of the country.The downpour has also washed away sections of roads and destroyed property across the 47 counties, leading to heavy losses and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.Seven people died on Sunday morning after a car they were travelling in was swept by floods at Karati area in Kinangop constituency, Nakuru County.

TSC says list of 352 ‘hired’ teachers is fake

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has denied recruiting 352 teachers whose names are contained in a list circulating on social media, terming it as fake.TSC Head of Communications Kihumba Kamotho on Sunday said all employment vacancies are advertised through the media and the commission’s website — www.tsc.go.ke — after which the applicants are interviewed and selected either at TSC county offices or through schools’ boards of management.

The Standard

Family stuck with Sh800,000 one night hospital bill

A woman billed Sh850,000 for a single night in hospital after a robbery attempt gone wrong has put the cost of healthcare in Kenya in the spotlight. Matilda Anyango, a tailor, did not survive the knife attack sustained a fortnight ago and bled to death while undergoing emergency treatment at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi. According to family members, the body has been detained in the hospital mortuary until the bill, which is growing by Sh2,000 per day, is settled in full.

According to Ndungu Nyoro, a rights activist who has previously helped mobilise funds for patients stuck in hospitals, Anyango’s case should stir Kenyans to the harsh reality of expensive healthcare.

Raila now blames leaders for failures in devolution

Devolution is being undermined by bad leadership, according to Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Raila, who is expected to address the Devolution Conference, said although decentralisation was a noble idea, it had not benefited Kenyans. He added that for devolution to succeed, it should be strengthened. Raila said wrangles between some county executives and county assemblies had adversely affected the implementation of devolution.

The Star

Degradation caused Mai Mahiu fault lines, says PS

The fault lines that occurred in Suswa near Mai Mahiu were caused by environmental degradation in farms in the area, the government has said.Mining PS John Omenge yesterday dismissed earlier claims attributing the split to tectonic movements as baseless and untrue.Omenge said continued farming and destruction of environment contributed to the expansion of the fault lines.Addressing the press in Mai Mahiu, Omenge urged residents to plant trees to solve the problem.

Akombe exposes the rot inside IEBC

Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe has exposed the rot at the electoral agency, providing the first insider evidence that the August 8, 2017, polls could have been compromised.Her damning “end of assignment” report details how CEO Ezra Chiloba put the brakes on multi-billion-shilling procurements on the pretext of time constraint, thereby ensuring they were directly sourced.Although dated October 30 last year, the report was only leaked on Saturday during the smouldering crisis at the commission. It came just a week after three IEBC commissioners dramatically quit, blaming chairman Wafula Chebukati for incompetence and inability to lead.

State wants JSC picks to be vetted by Parliament

A fresh showdown is looming between Jubilee and the Judiciary as the ruling Coalition pushes for radical changes to a law that has been viciously opposed by the Judiciary.The government wants all Judicial Service Commission nominees to be vetted by Parliament in a move that is likely to cause a fresh showdown with the Judiciary.The Judiciary has previously opposed attempts to amend the the Judicial Service Act 2011.

Business Daily

Kenya sets sights on more Chinese tourists

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) last week launched a video marketing campaign targeting the Chinese travel market during a media forum in Beijing.The custom-made Chinese-language video targets to increase awareness on Kenya’s tourism sites.The video will feature prominently on famous Chinese sites like WeChat, Weibo and Youku (Youtube) for about one month.

Firms bank on mentorship plans to boost brand visibility

Heritage Insurance earlier this month held a mentorship programme in which 25 students from secondary and university institutions attended.Studies show that such programmes are initiated as a strategy for brands to grow their visibility, scout for future employees and keep current ones engaged so as to boost retention.The programme, which was held at Liberty House in Nairobi, was attended by students aged between 14 and 24.

According to a study conducted by research company, Ernst & Young, on the power and promise of private sector engagement in youth mentoring, 18 of the companies’ surveyed said one of the reasons they are involved in mentorship programmes is that they expect them to result in increased positive brand reputation in their communities.

HF wants curriculum for artisans made more practical

Housing and banking services firm HF Group #ticker:HFCK has called for a review of the training curriculum for artisans.The bank said the present curriculum that emphasizes theoretical learning as opposed to practical work experience adversely affects employability of graduates from technical training institutes.Through its corporate social responsibility entity, HF Foundation, the lender called for the fast-tracking of the review to incorporate mandatory practical learning in the workplace based on sector- specific occupational standards that focus on competency rather than examinations.