News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru returns to Kenya following UK visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta jetted back into the country Sunday evening from the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and held bilateral meetings to promote Kenya’s agenda of securing investment and bolstering trade.The plane carrying the President with his entourage touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airports shortly before midnight.Senior government officials led by Deputy President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Samson Mwathethe were at hand to receive the President on arrival at the airport.

Health CS Kariuki to serve at WHO commission on Noncommunicable Diseases

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Sicily Kariuki has been appointed to serve as a commissioner on the World Health Organisation (WHO) Independent High-level Commission on Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs).WHO Director-General Tedros Ahdhanom said the high-level commission is convened to advice on bold and practical recommendations on how to transform new opportunities to enable member states to reduce NCDs.Adhanom has also invited the Cabinet Secretary to a meeting on the high-level commission on May 7th, 2018 in Geneva.

Government defends decision to hire Cuban doctors following protests

Kenya’s government has defended the decision to deploy Cuban doctors to the country a move that has come under criticism since the announcement of the partnership. Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita on Sunday said the move is in good faith since the doctor –patient ration in the country is still wanting in meeting the ratios required for the provision of quality healthcare to a majority of Kenyans.

Waita said the underlying objective of the partnership is to build capacity in Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals.According to Waita, the government will outsource specialists in complex areas of medicine including, ontology, nephrology and dermatology whose specialists are few and their services in high demand.

Business highlights

Kenya looking to improve trade with Pakistan

The 2018 Commonwealth summit provided Kenya with another opportunity to play a leading role on the international stage, as well as an opportunity for President Uhur u Kenyatta to aggressively pursue Kenya’s agenda of securing investment and bolstering trade with partners — old and new.

President Kenyatta departed from London on Sundayafter bilateral meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and President Yoweri Museveni — both focused on trade and security.

“Trade with Pakistan has dropped below historical highs and the President engaged the Pakistani PM on getting trade back on an upward trajectory. Foreign Affairs CS Dr Monica Juma will be following this matter up fairly quickly,” said Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson.

Fine for damaging roads jumps to Ksh100,000

People who damage roads will pay a fine of Ksh100,000 or face a jail term of up to a year, authorities have warned. The move is part of a plan to cut annual road maintenance costs through deterrence. The penalty for offences such as encroaching or making a fire on the road or reserves presently attract a maximum fine of Ksh5,000. The proposed penalties are part of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2018 tabled in the House by Majority Leader Aden Duale last week.

Cytonn begins work on Ksh15 billion Kiambu estate

Cytonn Investments is set to begin building its Ksh15 billion mixed use development in Kiambu County today. The real estate developer is funding the project known as RiverRun estate, through a mix of pre-payments from buyers and debt instruments. RiverRun, which is set to be built in two phases in Ruiru comprises a boat club, a boutique hotel , a water theme park, a school, 600 apartments and 1, 258 residential units on 100-acre piece of land.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot bags London Marathon title

Multiple track champion Vivian Cheruiyot stunned pre-race favorite Mary Keitany to bag her second career marathon victory, winning in London in a Personal best time of 2:18:31 ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei.Cheruiyot whose maiden victory over 42km of road running was in Frankfurt last year pressed the gas on the pace in the final seven kilometers of the race, going past favorite Keitany and maintaining the pace till the finish line.Keitany seemed to struggle in the final few kilometers of the race and could only manage to hold on for fifth, crossing the finish line in a time of 02:24:27.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season after a stellar first campaign at Liverpool.The former Chelsea player beat off competition from Manchester City’s title-winners Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Tottenham striker Harry Kane completing the six-man shortlist of nominees.

Manchester United on course to finish second in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho says people will be ready to “kill” him if Manchester United do not win the FA Cup this season.United face Chelsea in next month’s Wembley showpiece after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the semi-final on Saturday and Mourinho accepts there will be criticism if they do not overcome his former club.

United are on course to finish second in the Premier League, the club’s highest finish since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as champion in 2013, but the team’s style has come into question and Manchester City winning the title with five games to spare has heightened scrutiny.