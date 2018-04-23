Evening news headlines

News highlights



Wako and Kinyua summoned over Anglo Leasing case

Senator Amos Wako and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua have been summoned to appear in court to give evidence over the multi-billion shilling Anglo Leasing contracts awarded to companies associated with the Kamani family.Wako was Attorney General while Kinyua was Finance Secretary at the Treasury when the contracts were signed.Trial magistrate Felix Kombo said the two should appear on June 26 and 27, 2018, stating that it was important they honor the court summons.The court ordered Mark Henzellk who represented the Government of Kenya during the commercial arbitration to also appear in court between July 18 and 20, 2018.

Mombasa police likely to be sued over night wedding ban

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara issued the directive on Sunday for couples to seek night wedding permits stays. He said permits will be obtained at the Deputy County Commissioner’s office and that those without capacity to provide security will not get them. In its response on Monday, Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) said it will seek clarification from police and opt for legal redress if the reasons are illogical.

Anti Corruption Commission vows to go after high profile offenders

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating high profile cases that will lead to the conviction of prominent personalities, CEO Halakhe Waqo has said. Waqo said this on Monday while defending the performance of the anti-corruption agency. He spoke on at the Commission’s South Nyanza regional office during a visit. Waqo noted that 10 people have been convicted for graft in the last 10 months

Business highlights

Agriculture, manufacturing drag GDP growth in East Africa

ast African economies will need to do more to bolster the performance of key sectors of agriculture and manufacturing in order to consolidate the economic growth of the last five years. A report on the emerging dynamics in the regional economies by ICEA Lion Asset Management shows agriculture’s contribution to the GDP has remained stagnant in Kenya while declining in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda over the last five years. The report explores five emerging economic trends in the four regional neighbors which will be key in consolidating the GDP growth that has grown at twice the rate of population growth in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Kenya looking to learn from UAE Bett MEA summit

The Bett Middle East and Africa leadership summit has kicked off under the theme ‘Educating for success in the 4th industrial revolution’ in Abu Dhabi, United Arabs Emirates.The event has a speaker representation from over 20 countries alongside an exhibition with over 50 solution providers showcasing the latest products and services in education technology.The event is being used to highlight the changing nature of education, where teachers and students must adapt to the world of changing technology.African countries such as Kenya will use the event to look for opportunities to collaborate and highlight the innovations that are driving education forward.

Delayed Lamu oil drilling project finally takes shape

The exploration drilling for oil and gas in Lamu’s Pate Island is finally ready to take off, 10 months behind schedule.The drilling, which was scheduled to take place in June last year, was delayed due to technical and financial issues.On Sunday, all the necessary equipment for the drilling work arrived at the project site in Pate.

Sports highlights



Chelsea book FA Cup final date with Man United

Olivier Giroud’s brilliant semi-final goal helped Chelsea beat Southampton to reach the FA Cup final and set up a meeting with Manchester United. Chelsea striker Giroud received the ball from Eden Hazard and jinked his way past two Southampton players in a crowded area before he stabbed the ball home. Giroud was replaced by Alvaro Morata with 10 minutes to go and the substitute sealed safe passage with Chelsea’s second when he headed in at the back post from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal supporters’ lack of unity was hard to watch

Arsene Wenger admits the lack of “unity” among Arsenal supporters was “hurtful” to witness and says fatigue did not motivate his decision to leave.The 68-year-old announced on Friday that he will call time on his 22-year reign as Arsenal boss at the end of the season, following years of protests calling for Wenger to resign his post.In recent months, lots of the Arsenal faithful have opted to stay away from home games to highlight their discontent with the club’s lack of success on the pitch and Wenger has revealed he was displeased by their actions.

Boxing champion Kell Brook says rival Amir Kha is running scared

Kell Brook says he is hungry for blood but doubts if Amir Khan will agree to face him in his next fight.Khan ended his near two-year break from boxing in spectacular fashion on Saturday by stopping Phil Lo Greco inside 40 seconds, with Brook watching from ringside at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.The two British fighters traded insults in the ring after the bout, with Khan claiming he is “chasing” Brook after joining Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.