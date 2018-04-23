Business highlights – April 23, 2018

Kenya looking to improve trade with Pakistan

The 2018 Commonwealth summit provided Kenya with another opportunity to play a leading role on the international stage, as well as an opportunity for President Uhur u Kenyatta to aggressively pursue Kenya’s agenda of securing investment and bolstering trade with partners — old and new.

President Kenyatta departed from London on Sundayafter bilateral meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and President Yoweri Museveni — both focused on trade and security.

“Trade with Pakistan has dropped below historical highs and the President engaged the Pakistani PM on getting trade back on an upward trajectory. Foreign Affairs CS Dr Monica Juma will be following this matter up fairly quickly,” said Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson.

Fine for damaging roads jumps to Ksh100,000

People who damage roads will pay a fine of Ksh100,000 or face a jail term of up to a year, authorities have warned. The move is part of a plan to cut annual road maintenance costs through deterrence. The penalty for offences such as encroaching or making a fire on the road or reserves presently attract a maximum fine of Ksh5,000. The proposed penalties are part of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2018 tabled in the House by Majority Leader Aden Duale last week.

Cytonn begins work on Ksh15 billion Kiambu estate

Cytonn Investments is set to begin building its Ksh15 billion mixed use development in Kiambu County today. The real estate developer is funding the project known as RiverRun estate, through a mix of pre-payments from buyers and debt instruments. RiverRun, which is set to be built in two phases in Ruiru comprises a boat club, a boutique hotel , a water theme park, a school, 600 apartments and 1, 258 residential units on 100-acre piece of land.