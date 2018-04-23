Afternoon sports highlights – April 23, 2018

Juventus making moves to sign Matteo Darmian and Emre Can

Juventus are looking to oversee a summer revolution in the transfer window and are primed to launch bids for Matteo Darmian and Emre Can. Despite appearing as a late substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Darmian has barely featured in Jose Mourinho’s plans this term and appears surplus to requirements. The Bianconeri also hope to land long term target Can on a free transfer, with the Liverpool midfielder likely to leave Anfield when his contract is up in the coming weeks.

Stoke City boss Paul Lambert silent as new PSG Forward fails to appear for training

Stoke Manager, Paul Lambert refused to comment on reports on-loan Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese has failed to report for training.There were claims on Thursday the 25-year-old had not returned from his latest spell of compassionate leave to visit his sick son in Spain, which he was expected to do on Wednesday.Jese has not featured in Stoke’s squad for the last two matches and his last appearance was as a substitute in the defeat to Everton on March 17.

Pogba refutes claims that he is angry at Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has “no problem” with manager Jose Mourinho and “transfers” are not on his mind.The 25-year-old France international was left out of the starting line-up for both legs of United’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March. Pogba was a regular in the team but has fallen out of favour at times in recent months, with France manager Didier Deschamps saying the midfielder “can’t be happy” with his situation.In February, Mourinho described reports that Pogba regretted joining United and wants to leave in the summer as “lies”.