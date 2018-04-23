Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ruto urged to pick Fred Matiangi as running mate in 2022 elections

Members of Parliament from Kisii have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to be Kenya’s Deputy President in 2022. South Mugirango Member of parliament, Silvanus Osoro says the Gusii community has proved their loyalty to other communities and 2022 they are going for the second top most seat.He asked the Deputy President William Ruto to consider Matiangi come 2022, since he has shown his capability. He said the Gusii community has put strategies in place to speak in one voice through their votes in the coming General Election.

Robbers targeting upmarket neighbourhoods due in court

Two more suspects arrested over a series of burglaries in Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington, Riverside and Westlands in Nairobi, are expected in court Monday.According to police, the two are accomplices of Lavender Akinyi, who was arrested two weeks ago over the robberies and has since been described as a gang leader.They were arrested within the Central Business District, where they run businesses.One of them runs a salon and matatu business and they are said to be members of a gang that has been terrorizing residents, robbing them of their electronics, cash and other valuables.

Push for 10% forest cover gains traction

The government has identified 70 new water towers as Kenya targets a forest cover of 10% by 2022. Kenya needs to plant 360 million seedlings annually instead of the current 170 million to effectively deal with the effects of climate change, Monica Kalenda, Chief Conservator of Forests, has said. Kalenda noted on Sunday that the exercise must be quickened, and that all Kenyans must participate, as climate change affects everybody. Secretary of Administration in the Environment Ministry, William Kiprono, said the government is keen on protecting the country’s five major water towers – Mt Elgon, Cherangany, Aberdares, the Mau and Mt Kenya.

Business highlights

MDBs launch new platform to coordinate support for economic migration and forced displacement

Seven Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) launched a new platform to enhance their collaboration on economic migration and forced displacement today on the margins of the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings. The platform will advance strategic dialogue and operational coordination to maximize the impact of MDBs’ growing engagement in these two areas.

While economic migration and forced displacement are distinct issues and require a different response, each has emerged as a complex development challenge. There are an estimated 250 million international economic migrants worldwide, and roughly 66 million people are forcibly displaced as refugees or internally displaced persons fleeing conflict and persecution.The new platform represents a strong effort by MDBs to enhance cooperation to address these challenges, in response to a request made by the G7.

Java House appoints new CEO

Java House Africa has named Paul Smith as new chief executive officer following the exit of Ken Kuguru. Mr Smith has been at the helm since February when Mr Kuguru left to pursue other interests. Before moving to Java House, Mr Smith worked as the business adviser at the private equity (PE) firm Abraaj Group, the owners of the coffee chain since last year.

Tanzania and Uganda impose taxes on Kenyan sweets

Tanzania and Uganda imposed taxes on Kenya made confectionery products like chocolate, ice cream, biscuits and sweets citing use of imported industrial sugar in the goods.The two states have rejected certificates of origin issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and opted to levy 25 per cent import duty on Kenyan confectioneries. The two nations’ revenue authorities have accused the Kenyan manufacturers of tilting competition in their favour by using industrial sugar imported under a 10% duty remission scheme.

Sports highlights

Juventus making moves to sign Matteo Darmian and Emre Can

Juventus are looking to oversee a summer revolution in the transfer window and are primed to launch bids for Matteo Darmian and Emre Can. Despite appearing as a late substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Darmian has barely featured in Jose Mourinho’s plans this term and appears surplus to requirements. The Bianconeri also hope to land long term target Can on a free transfer, with the Liverpool midfielder likely to leave Anfield when his contract is up in the coming weeks.

Stoke City boss Paul Lambert silent as new PSG Forward fails to appear for training

Stoke Manager, Paul Lambert refused to comment on reports on-loan Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese has failed to report for training.There were claims on Thursday the 25-year-old had not returned from his latest spell of compassionate leave to visit his sick son in Spain, which he was expected to do on Wednesday.Jese has not featured in Stoke’s squad for the last two matches and his last appearance was as a substitute in the defeat to Everton on March 17.

Pogba refutes claims that he is angry at Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has “no problem” with manager Jose Mourinho and “transfers” are not on his mind.The 25-year-old France international was left out of the starting line-up for both legs of United’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March. Pogba was a regular in the team but has fallen out of favour at times in recent months, with France manager Didier Deschamps saying the midfielder “can’t be happy” with his situation.In February, Mourinho described reports that Pogba regretted joining United and wants to leave in the summer as “lies”.