Afternoon business highlights – April 23, 2018

MDBs launch new platform to coordinate support for economic migration and forced displacement

Seven Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) launched a new platform to enhance their collaboration on economic migration and forced displacement today on the margins of the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings. The platform will advance strategic dialogue and operational coordination to maximize the impact of MDBs’ growing engagement in these two areas.

While economic migration and forced displacement are distinct issues and require a different response, each has emerged as a complex development challenge. There are an estimated 250 million international economic migrants worldwide, and roughly 66 million people are forcibly displaced as refugees or internally displaced persons fleeing conflict and persecution.The new platform represents a strong effort by MDBs to enhance cooperation to address these challenges, in response to a request made by the G7.

Java House appoints new CEO

Java House Africa has named Paul Smith as new chief executive officer following the exit of Ken Kuguru. Mr Smith has been at the helm since February when Mr Kuguru left to pursue other interests. Before moving to Java House, Mr Smith worked as the business adviser at the private equity (PE) firm Abraaj Group, the owners of the coffee chain since last year.

Tanzania and Uganda impose taxes on Kenyan sweets

Tanzania and Uganda imposed taxes on Kenya made confectionery products like chocolate, ice cream, biscuits and sweets citing use of imported industrial sugar in the goods.The two states have rejected certificates of origin issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and opted to levy 25 per cent import duty on Kenyan confectioneries. The two nations’ revenue authorities have accused the Kenyan manufacturers of tilting competition in their favour by using industrial sugar imported under a 10% duty remission scheme.