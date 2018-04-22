Evening news headlines

News highlights

3 Gor fans killed in accident

Three Gor Mahia fans have died this afternoon following a grisly road crash in Mlolongo.

The three were headed to the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos for For Mahia’s league match with Thika United when the crash between a Nissan and a minibus occurred. Eye witness reports suggest that the deceased were dangling on the bus.

Kabul voter centre suicide attack kills 57

A suicide bomb attack at a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed at least 57 people, officials say.

The dead include 21 women and five children, killed when the blast hit the queue outside. A further 119 people were injured.

The Islamic State group (IS) said it had carried out the attack.

Voter registration began this month for legislative elections which are due to take place in October.

Kenyans dominate London marathon

Kenyan runners have dominated this year’s London Marathon, with Eliud Kipchoge winning his third title, while Vivian Cheruiyot won the women’s race.

Kipchoge finished in two hours, six minutes and 27 seconds in front of Ethiopia’s Tola Shura Kitata (2:05:00) and the UK’s Mo Farah (2:06:32).

Cheruiyot won in two hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds, a personal best time.

She came ahead of her compatriot, Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Ethiopia’s Tadelech Bekele (2:21:40).

Kipchoge – regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time – was on course for a new world record, but slowed in the final stages of a gruelling race in record warm temperatures.

Business highlights

National Oil in turnaround strategy

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) is set to open 185 new stations around the country as part of the fuel distributor’s turnaround strategy.

The state firm begin operations in 1984 but has been lagging behind its competitors. It is expected to be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) by next year.

Acacia Mining earnings slump

Acacia Mining has registered a 45 percent decline in earnings for the first quarter of 2018. The firm which is a unit of Canada’s Barrick Gold is Tanzania’s biggest gold miner and has been experiencing hardships following a tax row that led to reduction of operations in Bulyanhulu.

Social media faces child protection laws

Social media companies have been threatened with new laws if they don’t do more to protect children online.

In a letter to companies including Facebook and Google, IK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt accuses them of “turning a blind eye” to their impact on children.

He gives them until the end of April to outline action on cutting underage use, preventing cyber bullying, and promoting healthy screen time.

Google and Facebook say they share Mr Hunt’s commitment to safety.

The age requirement to sign up to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat is 13 – although Snapchat has launched a version for under 13s.

To use WhatsApp or to have a YouTube account, you must also be at least 13.

Sports highlights

Tottenham need time with me or another – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club “need more time with me or another” following their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United.

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 and have now lost eight successive times in the last four of the FA Cup – twice under Pochettino.

The Argentine has been in charge at Tottenham since May 2014.

“We were competitive in the last four years but winning a trophy is not easy,” said Pochettino.

Tottenham were beaten by Chelsea in last year’s FA Cup semi-finals and, this time around, they took the lead against United only to lose 2-1.

FA Cup: ‘Tottenham will be accused of choking until they prove otherwise’

To lose one FA Cup semi-final can be unfortunate – to lose eight in succession shows a pattern is emerging.

And as far as Tottenham Hotspur are concerned, the pattern is not a pretty one after the latest bout of last-four pain in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Wembley.

Spurs have spent this season raising hopes that the suffering may be about to end and did so in a blistering opening here that brought the deserved reward of Dele Alli’s 11th-minute goal.

In the final reckoning, however, it was a familiar story and yet another campaign will end for Spurs and manager Mauricio Pochettino – in his fourth full season – without the tangible reward of a trophy.

European Champions Cup: Scarlets to learn from Leinster defeat

Head coach Wayne Pivac says Scarlets will learn “a lot” from their crushing Champions Cup semi-final loss to Leinster.

Scarlets were beaten 38-16 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh side have lost all four of their European semi-finals, but Pivac believes they will soon be back in the latter stages of the competition.

“We’ve had a really good run to get where we have done,” he said.

“We find ourselves in the top four of Europe so we’ve made a lot of improvements.

“But we’ve got to keep improving. The job is not done, clearly, but we’ll go away from this and look at the areas we need to improve.

“There’s a lot to learn from today’s performance. There are some positives to take out of that.”