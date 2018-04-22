Afternoon news headlines

News highlight

13 die in early morning accidents

13 people have died following two road accidents in Machakos and Nyandarua Counties. Six people died when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. Seven others died when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floods in Githabai, Kinangop following a heavy downpour.

Police evict Narok squatters

The government has begun evicting squatters at Natuoli, Narok from land that belongs to Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC). Police had to set the squatters’ houses on fire to force them out after running battles. The squatters say that they had acquired the land legally from ADC. Area activists have condemned the police for ignoring a court order barring the eviction.

Embu woman arrested for child assault

A woman from Embu county has been arrested for assaulting her five year old son and inflicting serious injuries on the child. The boy is admitted at the Embu Level V Hospital with injuries all over his body. It took the intervention of villagers at Kamio area to save the boy from his cruel mother who will be arraigned in court this week.

Business highlights

Air tickets sales soar

Air ticket sales have seen a sh2.5 billion rise in the past two months. This rise has been attributed to increased flight connectivity around Africa as well as a tranquil environment in the country.

“The total number of air tickets that we have sold in the last two months have increased by 15 per cent to stand at Sh2.5 billion,” said KATA chief executive officer Nicanor Sabula.

“The country is relatively peaceful as we speak. We are seeing increased business and now that the political impasse which almost broke this country apart is behind us, we see the figure rising to about Sh4.5 billion in the next three months,” he said.

Brookside assures farmers of milk purchase

Brookside Dairy has assured farmers that despite the anticipated rise in volume of milk produced, the firm has space for all milk available. In the past five days, Brookside registered a 30 Percent increase in milk supply. In anticipation of the milk supply upsurge, the firm has upgraded its bulking and cooling stations around the country.

Truck drivers transporting adultered fuel to be banned

The government has announced a crackdown on truck drivers transporting petrol and diesel blended with kerosene. Those found transporting adultered fuel will be banned from the road, The Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) has warned.

“Drivers of petroleum road tankers are notified that if found transporting adulterated petroleum products, diverting petroleum products destined for other markets into the local market or found having parked a petroleum tanker in an unlicensed petroleum storage facility, or proven to have driven carelessly while transporting petroleum products, they shall henceforth be banned from transporting petroleum products,” the ERC said in a notice.

Sports highlights

Barcelona take Copa del Rey

Luis Suarez scored two goals as Barcelona produced a masterclass to beat Sevilla and win the Copa del Rey final for the fourth successive season.

Sevilla were 3-0 down at half-time, Suarez tapping home Philippe Coutinho’s pass to open the scoring in Madrid.

Lionel Messi doubled the lead before setting up Suarez for the third.

Andres Iniesta added the fourth before Coutinho’s penalty sealed Barca’s first trophy since Ernesto Valverde took charge last May.

United through to FA Cup final

Ander Herrera’s winner sent Manchester United into a record-equalling 20th FA Cup final and condemned Tottenham to their eighth successive defeat at this stage of the competition.

Spurs started at a ferocious pace and fully deserved the early lead they took after only 11 minutes when Dele Alli slid home a finish from Christian Eriksen’s cross after Davinson Sanchez’s long pass opened up Manchester United’s defence.

Jose Mourinho’s side survived the siege and levelled on 24 minutes, Wembley specialist Alexis Sanchez rising to direct an athletic header across Spurs keeper Michel Vorm from Paul Pogba’s perfect cross for his eighth goal in eight appearances at the stadium.

Eric Dier’s deflected shot hit the post on the stroke of half-time but Spurs had lost vital momentum and Herrera’s crisp low finish just after the hour set up an FA Cup final date for United with Chelsea or Southampton on 19 May.

It left Spurs suffering more FA Cup semi-final pain and with a losing sequence stretching back to their win in the last four against Arsenal here in 1991 – and Pochettino still without a trophy after four seasons at the club.

West Brom comeback useless, says Klopp

West Brom produced a “useless comeback” by scoring two late goals to take a point at the Hawthorns, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The hosts were 2-0 down after 79 minutes – Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah on target for the Reds – before goals from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon.

However the Baggies will be relegated on Sunday if Swansea beat Manchester City.

“I don’t think that point will help West Brom massively, it is a complete waste of points. They don’t need it, we would have needed it,” Klopp added.

“They are happy now, we are not happy. We stay in the league, they don’t stay in the league – it is a strange situation.”

The German also criticised the Hawthorns’ “dry pitch” after the draw.