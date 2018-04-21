Evening news headlines

News highlights

Keter puts electricity contractors on notice

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has put electricity contractors in Narok South on notice, terming their performance as below expectations.

K.B Sanghani and Sons as well as Colpitt Limited are main contractors of the project which touches on Nyandarua, Narok, and Nakuru counties.

He cited phase one of the project as being too sluggish yet phase three begins in a months time.

Tinderet launches special cover for children

Tinderet constituency, classified as a hardship area, has rolled out an NHIF cover for underprivileged children. Area MP Julius Melley says that the program will give area residents quick access to healthcare.

“We have identified extremely poor families, orphaned children, the elderly and those living with HIV/AIDS but with no source of income. We will give them priority to enable them get treated whenever they fall sick,” he said.

Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth head

The Prince of Wales will succeed the Queen as head of the Commonwealth, its leaders have announced.

The Queen had said it was her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles would follow her in the role.

Leaders of the Commonwealth have been discussing the issue at a meeting behind closed doors at Windsor Castle.

The head role is non-hereditary so is not automatically passed on when the Queen dies, with suggestions it might have rotated among the 53 leaders.

Business highlights

KPA reduces free storage time at Embakasi depot

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has reduced to 4 the number of days that containers will be granted free storage at the Embakasi depot. Initially, the free storage was for up to 11 days. The move is aimed at reducing the backlog of uncollected containers at the depot.

Wells Fargo hit by record $1bn penalty

Wells Fargo has been fined a record $1bn by two US regulators to resolve investigations into car insurance and mortgage lending breaches.

The penalties have been imposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The bank must also reimburse customers in addition to the fine.

Both regulators said Wells agreed to settle without admitting any wrongdoing.

The fine is one of the largest on a big bank since Donald Trump was elected president.

The CFPB said Wells Fargo broke the law in the way it administered a mandatory insurance programme related to car loans.

The bureau has come under fire from Mr Trump, who wants to reduce its powers.

The latest penalty follows a sales scandal at Wells Fargo’s retail banking business.

Kardashians pull the plug on Dash fashion stores

The Kardashians are closing their fashion boutiques, showing that even celebrities can’t dodge the retail downturn.

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe opened their first Dash store in 2006 in Calabasas, California.

Outlets in Los Angeles, Miami and New York followed later.

The brand spawned its own spin-off TV series called Dash Dolls which followed employees working at one of the stores.

Kardashian West said the decision to shut the stores after more than a decade was “bittersweet”.

Sports highlights

Ed Smith named England national selector

Former England batsman Ed Smith is the team’s new national selector.

Smith replaces James Whitaker, who left the position as part of a restructure in March after five years in the role.

Test Match Special commentator Smith, 40, played three Tests for England and retired in 2008 having also played first-class cricket for Kent and Middlesex, where he was captain.

Smith said “it’s an exciting time for English cricket” and the opportunity was “too good to turn down”.

He added: “Selection and Talent ID have always fascinated me and I’ve explored extensively how they are evolving.”

As national selector Smith will effectively be the chief selector to England’s Test, one-day and Twenty20 teams.

Patrick Vieira ‘flattered’ by Arsenal links but happy at New York City

Patrick Vieira is “flattered” after being linked with taking over as manager of former club Arsenal but says he is “happy” as New York City coach.

The former France midfielder won three Premier League titles with the Gunners under Arsene Wenger, who will leave the club at the end of the season.

“I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me,” he told New York radio station WNYE.

Vieira, like Wenger, arrived at Arsenal in 1996 when he signed from AC Milan and made 371 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals.

He was part of two Double-winning sides with the Gunners, as well as the famous ‘Invincibles’ side which went through the 2003-04 league campaign unbeaten.

Vieira, a World Cup winner in 1998 with France, went on to play for Juventus and Inter Milan in Italy before returning to the Premier League when he joined Manchester City in January 2010.

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver will always bounce back – Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton will bounce back from his dip in form in the past two grands prix, according to his former team-mate Nico Rosberg.

The Mercedes driver followed his third-place finish in Bahrain with fourth in China last time out.

Rosberg says they were just one of the four-time champion’s “typical phases”.

“When it doesn’t go perfectly, he starts to lose that edge a little bit and a touch of motivation and then just struggles for a while,” Rosberg said.

“You have to maximise those races because Lewis always comes back.”

Hamilton is nine points behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the championship after three races and has not yet won a grand prix in 2018.