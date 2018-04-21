Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru denies links with Cambridge Analytica

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asserted that he has no links with Cambridge Analytica, the company behind the recent Facebook data leak scandal.

Recent reports indicate that Cambridge Analytica had twice rebranded the Jubilee Party, written speeches for the president and conducted polls on Kenyan attitudes during the electionhighlights

I hear it on your news media….you need to just look at the speeches that we were making across the country and tell me what speech has been written by them,” Uhuru said during an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour.

Algerian woman denied French citizenship over handshake

A French appeals court has upheld a ruling denying an Algerian woman citizenship after she refused to shake the hand of a senior official.

The woman, who has not been named, said her “religious beliefs” prevented her from shaking the hand of the male official in the citizenship ceremony.

A government ruling said it showed she was “not assimilated into the French community” and denied her citizenship.

She appealed, but France’s highest administrative court upheld the ruling.

The Algerian woman has been married to a French man since 2010.

Former militia leader appointed Burundi foreign minister

A former militia commander has been named as Burundi’s new foreign minister.

Ezekiel Nibigira was the leader of Imbonerakure – the ruling party’s youth wing – a group the UN and campaign groups have accused of torture, killings and rape.

Mr Nibigira has however denied the role of the Imbonerakure in any killings.

His appointment is part of a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Pierre Nkurunziza which comes just a month before a referendum which could see him staying in office beyond his current controversial third term.

Burundi is under European Union sanctions and has frosty relations with some of its neighbours.

The East African nation also pulled out of the Rome Statute – the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

Business highlights

UK wants Zimbabwe back in the Commonwealth

The UK has said it would “strongly support Zimbabwe’s re-entry to the Commonwealth,” 15 years after then-President Robert Mugabe withdrew his nation’s membership.

Zimbabwe left the Commonwealth in 2003, after the international body criticised disputed elections and land seizures from white farmers.

“The Zimbabwe government must deliver the free and fair elections the people of Zimbabwe deserve and which it has promised,” said UK foreign minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Mnangagwa’s government has said it will invite Western powers to monitor the polls.

Government moves to curb workers strikes

The government has proposed a raft of changes aimed at ensuring that workers offering essential services will continue working even during industrial action. Health, electricity, water, and sanitation are some of the sectors targeted in the changes to the Labour Relations Act.

State in plans to curb high rent in Nairobi

The government has moved to curb the current high rent rates in Nairobi by announcing the construction of 30000 new houses. Some of the targeted estates include Shauri Moyo, Makongeni, Starehe, and Parkroad.

Naivas to set up shop in Kitengela

Retail chain Naivas is set to open a new branch at the New Kitengela Mall by July. The new branch will bring to 46 the total number of stores run by Naivas around the country. Naivas will replace Uchumi at the mall as the anchor tenant as Uchumi continues on a downward business slump.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal: ‘One of the greatest’ – Sir Alex Ferguson

Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been described as “one of the greatest Premier League managers” by old rival Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 68-year-old Frenchman will leave at the end of the season after nearly 22 years at the club, 12 months before his latest contract was due to expire.

Former Manchester United boss Ferguson paid tribute to his “professionalism, talent and determination”.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

“I am pleased he has announced he is leaving at this stage of the season as he can now have the send-off that he truly deserves,” said Ferguson, who won 13 league titles in 26 years at Old Trafford, before retiring in 2013.

Arsenal must be bold in new manager search – Ivan Gazidis

Arsenal need to be “open-minded, brave and bold” in their search to replace Arsene Wenger as manager, says chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

The Frenchman will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end his near 22-year reign as manager.

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has already declared an interest, while Celtic say they would allow Brendan Rodgers to talk to Arsenal.

“If they were interested, it would give me pleasure,” said Ancelotti, 58.

“But at the moment that’s it. My future depends on possibilities and projects that are presented to me, not just from me,” added the former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich coach.

Fulham end Millwall’s unbeaten run

Clinical Fulham ended Millwall’s 17-game unbeaten league run to return to the automatic promotion places and dent the Lions’ Championship play-off bid.

After the hosts had the better chances in an electric but goalless first half, Fulham were terrific after half-time.

Ryan Sessegnon tucked in just after the restart, before Kevin McDonald’s screamer made it 2-0 and Aleksandar Mitrovic found the top corner late on.

Fulham moved two points above rivals Cardiff, who have two games in hand.