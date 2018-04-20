Morning sports higlights

Sam Allardyce: Everton boss says fan survey was ‘a marketing slip-up’

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says a survey sent to fans asking them to rate his performance on a scale of zero to 10 was “a marketing slip-up”.

The survey was part of an exercise with a fan panel designed to discover how connected they feel to the club.

Allardyce replaced Ronald Koeman as manager in November.

“The survey passed out by the director of marketing was a slip-up,” he said. “His knowledge is about marketing and not football. He got things wrong.”

Fans were asked to rate the statement: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff… e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team.”

Allardyce has guided Everton to ninth in the Premier League after taking 27 points from 20 games since replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman.

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov as Novak Djokovic loses

World number one Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an 11th Monte Carlo Masters title with a 6-3 6-2 win over Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the last 16.

The Spaniard, 31, triumphed in an hour 38 minutes against 21-year-old world number 38 Khachanov.

Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem beat Novak Djokovic to set up a quarter-final against Nadal on Friday.

Former world number one Djokovic lost 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 6-3 in an engrossing match.

The Serb has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2016 French Open and has failed to reach the last eight in any of his four tournament appearances since making his return following an elbow injury.

“Ideally, I’d want to be playing the way I played for so many years, but obviously patience is required,” said Djokovic, who confirmed he will play in either Budapest or Barcelona next week as a wildcard.

“I really believe if I continue doing what I’m doing, believing in myself, I know eventually I’m going to get there.”

Man Utd v Tottenham: Spurs don’t need FA Cup win – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham do not “need” to win the FA Cup and it would not move them “to a different level”, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs face Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley at 17:15 BST on Saturday.

Pochettino said it would be “fantastic” to win a trophy, but that only Premier League or Champions League success would be regarded as taking a step up.

“Is it going to change our life? I don’t believe,” said the Argentine.

“It would be fantastic to finish the season with a trophy. I don’t think it’s about need or not need

Tottenham have not won the FA Cup since beating Nottingham Forest in the 1991 final, while the club’s last top-flight title came in 1961.

“If we are capable to win the Premier League and the Champions League it is a moment you say the team has improved and reached the next level,” added Pochettino.