Morning newspapers highlights

Daily Nation

Farmers fear losses as traders allowed to import maize

Maize farmers in the Rift Valley and western Kenya are staring at losses after the government allowed millers to import cheaper grains from neighbouring countries.

Prices for a 90kg bag of maize have this week dropped to Sh1,500 from Sh3,200 after the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stopped buying because all its stores in the region are full.

Farmers, who still have stock, claimed most of the maize at the NCPB depots was imported by cartels.

The grain supply improved in recent days with millers being allowed to import 6.6 million bags from neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania at Sh2,050 per bag.

In the market, the maize from Uganda is selling at Sh1,800 per bag.

Some cartels imported this maize and sold to NCPB while local farmers were still harvesting their crop.

“We are operating in a liberalised market economy and there is nothing wrong with doing business under the East Africa Common Market protocol,” a trader in Eldoret who requested not to be named said.

Ex-IEBC boss Hassan seeks to stop LSK disciplinary case

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Issack Hassan on Thursday moved to court seeking to have disciplinary proceedings against him before the Law Society of Kenya suspended.

Through lawyer Chrysostom Akhaabi, Mr Hassan sued LSK’s disciplinary tribunal for reviving a complaint that was filed against him five years ago.

Mr Hassan claimed that the delay in finalising the matter has created a false impression of his character with regard to his professional conduct.

He said the matter has subjected him to prejudice since an online search in the LSK advocates’ portal shows that he has a pending professional misconduct disciplinary case.

Judge blocks plan to spy on private telephone calls

Kenyans can breathe a sigh of relief after the High Court quashed plans by the government to snoop on private telephone calls, read text messages and review mobile money transactions.

In a decision delivered yesterday, Justice John Mativo said the plan, which was to be rolled out in February last year, seeking to integrate Device Management System (DMS) of three leading mobile telephone companies and give the Communications Authority (CA) access to the information, is a breach of rights to privacy and consumer rights.

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro welcomed the decision saying it is precedent-setting and asked the government to discard the plan and find a better way of dealing with counterfeit devices.

Mr Mutoro said the court has asserted the right to privacy, adding that the system is prone to abuse.

The Standard

MPs receive another petition to change 2010 Constitution

Another petition to change the Constitution was presented to the National Assembly yesterday.

The petition filed by Ezekiel Njeru Namu, from Embu, adds another piece to the emerging ‘change-the-Constitution’ push from within and without the House.

Mr Namu’s petition was read to the House yesterday by Speaker Justin Muturi.

In his petition, Namu wants the presidential term reduced from five to four years, MPs to serve for six years, and senators seven years.

The petitioner also wants county assemblies to use local languages in their deliberations.

Massive job losses loom for varsity workers

The spectre of empty lecture halls in public universities has made the threat of job cuts suddenly very real.

The revelation that 544 out of the 1,382 academic programmes admitted either none or not more than nine students means it is only a matter of when, not if, the 31 public universities and seven constituent colleges send employees packing.

Given the unprecedented situation, students enrolled this year may be allowed to complete their studies but there will be no new admissions.

The Star

Blow to State as court halts spying on phones

The High Court yesterday stopped plans by the government to snoop on private conversations by installing a system to access data from phones.

It called them unconstitutional. It was yet another landmark ruling with far-reaching implications, coming only a fortnight after the court threw out most of the controversial amendments hastily made to the Elections Law by Jubilee MPs before the October 26 presidential rerun.

Yesterday, Justice John Mativo said installing surveillance systems to enable the Communication Authority secretly access calls, text messages and even mobile money transactions was not only illegal but also a gross violation of statutory consumer rights.

The regulator had begun to instal Device Management Systems (DMS) stored by the three leading mobile providers — Safaricom, Airtel and Orange-Telkom — but the judge said way the policy was implemented was inconsistent with the Constitution.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the first respondent’s (CA’s) plans to set up connectivity links between DMS and the mobile phone networks is unconstitutional, null and void, to the extent that it was arrived at unilaterally,” the judge said.

Villa Rosa in intense war with upcoming hotel in its vicinity

A vicious duel is unfolding between the prestigious Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi and a Chinese company that is putting up a high-rise building next door that is set to house a rival, bigger five star hotel.

Simba Corporation, which owns Kempinski, has locked horns with China’s Avic International over the development that will be occupied by American hotel chain, the Marriot Hotels.

Simba Corporation, owned by billionaire Adil Popat, wants construction of the mega complex stopped. The Swiss franchise contends that the noise emanating from Avic’s construction site round the clock has hurt its business.

Avic obtained Nema’s greenlight after parting with Sh97.2 million in permit fees but construction was halted after Simba petitioned the National Environment Tribunal.

Bill seeks Sh10m fine for misuse of relief cash, food

Persons entrusted with handling relief money or goods found culpable of misusing them risk Sh10 million fines if Senate passes a new Bill tabled on Wednesday.

The Disaster Risk Management Bill, 2018 sponsored by Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) also proposes Parliament to set up of a special Fund to deal with disasters in the country.

“A person who being entrusted with any money or materials or otherwise being in custody of money or goods meant for providing relief during a disaster appropriates…for the person’s own use…or compels another person to misappropriate the money or goods…”

“…commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding ten million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or to both.”

Business Daily

Uhuru’s plan to cut rents, home prices in Nairobi

The planned construction of 30,000 new homes in Nairobi could significantly cut rents in the city’s middle- and low-end estates as well as cause a massive price correction in mid-level housing market, realtors said.

Rents make a major expenditure item in the monthly budgets of Nairobi residents and a fall or stagnation would offer a welcome relief after many years of persistent escalation.

Kenya is set to launch a low-cost housing initiative that aims to build 30,000 houses in Nairobi.

The city is currently estimated to have a housing deficit of 1.85 million units.

Kenyans to provide DNA, house satellite data for IDs

Kenyans will be required to provide biometric data like ear, eye and voice patterns along with satellite details of their homes in an Interior ministry plan to centrally manage identification documents under a new electronic system.

Adults applying for state documentation such as IDs will be required to provide additional information about their location, including land reference number, plot number or house number.

The ministry is also seeking to introduce Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates in registration of persons, enabling tracking of their location via satellite capabilities.

Unique personal identifiers or attributes such as fingerprints, hand and earlobe geometry, retina and iris patterns, voice waves and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) will be kept in digital form (biometric) and physical form.

Parliament to pick next KRA boss in bill

Parliament will have the power to vet, approve or reject the next Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General if MPs pass a bill.

Currently the chief taxman is appointed by the Cabinet Secretary upon the recommendation of the KRA Board.

“There shall be a Commissioner-General of the Authority who shall be recruited by the Board through a competitive process and appointed by the Minister with the prior approval of the National Assembly,” the Bill, which amends Section 11 of the KRA Act states.

The changes are contained in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2018, which was introduced in Parliament by Leader of Majority Aden Duale last on Tuesday.