Morning news headlines

News highlights

Raúl Castro hands over power to Miguel Díaz-Canel

Miguel Díaz-Canel has been sworn in as Cuba’s new president, replacing Raúl Castro who took over from his ailing brother Fidel in 2006.

It is the first time since the revolution in 1959 that a Castro is not at the helm of the government.

Mr Díaz-Canel had been serving as first vice-president for the past five years.

Even though Mr Díaz-Canel was born after the revolution, he is a staunch ally of Raúl Castro and is not expected to make any radical changes.

There was “no room in Cuba for those who strive for the restoration of capitalism” he said in his inaugural address.

Swaziland king renames country

King Mswati III of Swaziland announced on Wednesday that he was renaming the country “the Kingdom of eSwatini”.

The monarch announced the official change in a stadium during celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Swazi independence.

The celebrations also marked the king’s 50th birthday.

The new name, eSwatini, means “land of the Swazis”. The change was unexpected, but King Mswati has been referring to Swaziland for years as eSwatini.

It was the name the king used when he addressed the UN general assembly in 2017 and at the state opening of the country’s parliament in 2014.

Swaziland’s leadership has been criticised by human rights activists for banning political parties and discriminating against women.

Nigeria’s Senate mace found under flyover

The mace stolen from Nigeria’s parliament has been recovered under a flyover in the capital, Abuja, police say.

Several intruders rushed into the Senate, the upper chamber of the National Assembly, and grabbed the ceremonial staff during a session yesterday.

The Senate’s spokesperson accused suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of leading the “armed hoodlums”, saying they had committed treason. He has since been arrested and denies any involvement in the theft.

The police say they set up roadblocks and launched stop-and-search operations in the wake of the theft.

In a statement, the police said the mace was eventually found under a flyover “where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted officers”.

The police chief has ordered security is to be beefed up at parliament as a consequence.

Business highlights

Parliament to pick KRA boss

Parliament is expected to mull over a bill that seeks to give the National Assembly the mandate to pick Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner generals. The bill was tabled in Parliament by majority leader Aden Duale at a time when KRA is in limbo over the replacement of John Njiraini whose term expired in March. Currently, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury is responsible for appointing the KRA boss upon the KRA boss.

Biometrics required for national IDs

Kenyans will have to provide biometric details such as eye and voice patterns as the Interior Ministry moves towards a new electronic registration system.

Satellite details of homes will also be required as part of the ID application process as the ministry seeks to integrated GPS coordinates into personal identification data. The changes are contained in proposed amendments to the Registration of Persons Act of 2015 under the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2018.

Karoney to take charge of land leases

Lands CS Farida Karoney could soon hold power on private land leases if the proposed Statute Law (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament.

The bill proposes to “amend the land Act, 2012, to introduce a new provision which provides that a leases or licence for private land be issued by the Cabinet Secretary and registered by the Chief Land Registrar”.

Passing of the bill will settle wrangles on the issue of responsibility for private land leases between the National Lands Commission (NLC) and the Lands Ministry.

Sports highlights

Sam Allardyce: Everton boss says fan survey was ‘a marketing slip-up’

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says a survey sent to fans asking them to rate his performance on a scale of zero to 10 was “a marketing slip-up”.

The survey was part of an exercise with a fan panel designed to discover how connected they feel to the club.

Allardyce replaced Ronald Koeman as manager in November.

“The survey passed out by the director of marketing was a slip-up,” he said. “His knowledge is about marketing and not football. He got things wrong.”

Fans were asked to rate the statement: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff… e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team.”

Allardyce has guided Everton to ninth in the Premier League after taking 27 points from 20 games since replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman.

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov as Novak Djokovic loses

World number one Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an 11th Monte Carlo Masters title with a 6-3 6-2 win over Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the last 16.

The Spaniard, 31, triumphed in an hour 38 minutes against 21-year-old world number 38 Khachanov.

Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem beat Novak Djokovic to set up a quarter-final against Nadal on Friday.

Former world number one Djokovic lost 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 6-3 in an engrossing match.

The Serb has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2016 French Open and has failed to reach the last eight in any of his four tournament appearances since making his return following an elbow injury.

“Ideally, I’d want to be playing the way I played for so many years, but obviously patience is required,” said Djokovic, who confirmed he will play in either Budapest or Barcelona next week as a wildcard.

“I really believe if I continue doing what I’m doing, believing in myself, I know eventually I’m going to get there.”

Man Utd v Tottenham: Spurs don’t need FA Cup win – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham do not “need” to win the FA Cup and it would not move them “to a different level”, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs face Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley at 17:15 BST on Saturday.

Pochettino said it would be “fantastic” to win a trophy, but that only Premier League or Champions League success would be regarded as taking a step up.

“Is it going to change our life? I don’t believe,” said the Argentine.

“It would be fantastic to finish the season with a trophy. I don’t think it’s about need or not need

Tottenham have not won the FA Cup since beating Nottingham Forest in the 1991 final, while the club’s last top-flight title came in 1961.

“If we are capable to win the Premier League and the Champions League it is a moment you say the team has improved and reached the next level,” added Pochettino.