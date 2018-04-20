Morning business highlights

Parliament to pick KRA boss
Parliament is expected to mull over a bill that seeks to give the National Assembly the mandate to pick Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner generals. The bill was tabled in Parliament by majority leader Aden Duale at a time when KRA is in limbo over the replacement of John Njiraini whose term expired in March. Currently, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury is responsible for appointing the KRA boss upon the KRA boss.
Kenyans will have to provide biometric details such as eye and voice patterns as the Interior Ministry moves towards a new electronic registration system.
Satellite details of homes will also be required as part of the ID application process as the ministry seeks to integrated GPS coordinates into personal identification data. The changes are contained in proposed amendments to the Registration of Persons Act of 2015 under the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2018.
Lands CS Farida Karoney could soon hold power on private land leases if the proposed Statute Law (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament.
The bill proposes to “amend the land Act, 2012, to introduce a new provision which provides that a leases or licence for private land be issued by the Cabinet Secretary and registered by the Chief Land Registrar”.
Passing of the bill will settle wrangles on the issue of responsibility for private land leases between the National Lands Commission (NLC) and the Lands Ministry.
