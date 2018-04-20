Evening news headlines

News highlights

Mugabe summoned over graft claims

Former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has been summoned over claims of graft. The ousted president has been linked to diamonds worth billions of dollars, with emerging allegations being part of the reason he was ousted six months ago.

“We met today (Thursday) as a committee and resolved that we invite the former President to our committee to explain the disappearance of $15 billion (Ksh.1.5 trillion) worth of diamonds,” Temba Mliswa, chairman of the Mines and Energy Parliament committee told the Herald newspaper.

Judge unclear on Embu deputy speaker

The High Court seems undecided as to who should hold the position of Embu Deputy Speaker. This follows a dramatic turn of events where the High Court ruled that Mr. Steve Simba (Runyenjes Central MCA) be reinstated to the position on Thursday, but quashed the order barely twelve hours later, appointing Paul Muchangi of Gaturi North Ward as Embu Deputy Speaker. The two appointees clashed when trying to occupy the office, each bearing their own court order. Mr. muchangi was later ushered into the office as the legitimate occupant.

Comey memos detailing conversations of Trump meetings published

Memos by ex-FBI director James Comey detailing his conversations with Donald Trump have been published.

The memos cover the president’s concerns about a lurid intelligence dossier and also go into his relationship with his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn.

The notes quote the president as saying Mr Flynn had “serious judgment issues”.

Mr Trump tweeted that the memos showed there was no “collusion and no obstruction”.

Business highlights

Trump targets Opec over high oil prices

Donald Trump has criticised the Opec oil producers’ group, saying crude prices are “artificially very high”.

In a tweet, the US President said this was “no good” and “would not be accepted”.

The main crude oil benchmark prices, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), fell around 1% after the tweet.

Oil prices have been rising over the past few months and on Thursday hit their highest levels since November 2014.

Opec and some other oil producing countries have been curbing production in an attempt to push up prices.

The curbs began at the start of 2017 and are currently set to expire at the end of 2018, although they could be extended when Opec members next meet in June.

In his tweet, Mr Trump said: “Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!”

President Trump’s tweet rattled the market with both Brent crude and WTI falling by around 1%.

State to crackdown on illegal workers

The government has announced a crackdown on foreigners working in the country illegally. According to Interior CS Fred Matiangi, the operation will conducted after 60 days, a period set apart for scrutinizing permits and documents.

“From today going forward we are going to give an electronic work permit card. We will give a window of 60 days to give a card to everyone who is supposed to be working in Kenya genuinely,” said Dr Matiang’i, adding that the issuance of the permits will be conducted strictly.

Former CJs, parliament speakers to get offices

Taxpayers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to cater for proposed offices for former Chief Justices, speakers of Parliament, and deputy heads of judiciary.

According to The Statute Law (Miscellaneus Amendments) Bill 2018, the officers to benefit from the proposed offices are those who have served since 1993.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss to leave club at end of season

Arsene Wenger is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, ending a near 22-year reign as manager.

The Frenchman departs a year before his latest contract was due to expire.

The Gunners are sixth in the league and set to miss out on a top-four spot for the second straight season, with their hopes of reaching the Champions League resting on winning the Europa League.

Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years,” said Wenger. “I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club.”

Arsenal say a successor will be appointed “as soon as possible”.

Arsenal manager called ‘greatest’ as he announces departure

Arsene Wenger has been described as “the greatest” Arsenal manager as he announced his departure after almost 22 years at the Premier League club.

The 68-year-old Frenchman will leave at the end of the season, a year before his latest contract was due to expire.

“He is the greatest manager in the history of Arsenal Football Club,” said Gunners goalkeeping legend Bob Wilson.

Wilson broke down in tears as he told BBC Radio 5 live how Wenger had helped his family.

Wilson, whose 31-year-old daughter Anna died of a rare form of cancer in 1998, said: “I was there on the day he arrived and he is without doubt one of the three greatest men I have ever met in my life.

“It is not just his football knowledge and the way he changed the game in this country but as a human being through difficult times for me and my wife.”

Club captain Per Mertsacker said he felt “sad and emotional” on hearing of Wenger’s departure.

“There have been a lot of challenges, a lot of highs and lows, but how he went through tough times has taught me a lot about his character and about how to trust people and get the people in the right places to be successful,” he said.

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal thrashes Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal produced a stunning performance to thrash Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem and reach a record 14th Monte Carlo Masters semi-final.

World number one Nadal, bidding for his 11th victory at the clay court event, won 6-0 6-2 in just 67 minutes.

Nadal, 31, will meet Bulgarian fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last four.

Dimitrov reached his first Monte Carlo semi-final with a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win over Belgium’s David Goffin, who was leading 5-1 in the second set.

Later on Friday, second seed Marin Cilic plays Kei Nishikori, while Alex Zverev faces Richard Gasquet, in the other quarter-finals.