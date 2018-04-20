Afternoon sports highlights

Barcelona one win away from La Liga title

Barcelona are one win away from a 25th Spanish league title after Atletico Madrid lost at Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone’s side were second best throughout and fell behind when Willian Jose turned home a cutback by former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

Substitute Juanmi made it 2-0 late on when he drove in before getting his second in stoppage time with a chip.

Barcelona will win the La Liga title with victory at Deportivo La Coruna on 29 April.

Barca finished second last season, three points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Second-placed Atletico, who are 12 points behind Barcelona with five games remaining, travel to Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on 26 April.

Southampton implored to take more risks

Southampton have to “take more risks” and “just go for it” says manager Mark Hughes, after the Saints were held to a goalless draw against Leicester at the King Power.

The Saints remain four points from safety and are winless in their last eight games as they head into Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley.

“We need to be on the front foot,” said Hughes. “We have to ask more questions than we did of Leicester.”

Southampton’s Shane Long was denied from close range in the second half after Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho went close before the break.

Saints keeper Alex McCarthy also tipped over Jamie Vardy’s prodded effort as Leicester searched for a winner.

“Defensively we were better but we have got to get the balance right,” added Hughes. “We need to defend properly and be a threat the other way.

“Only time will tell to see whether the point is enough for us. We are looking to get maximum points from every game now.

“The players are a little bit flat and we have got a big game at the weekend but we are not in the situation where we are downhearted.”

Southampton’s next Premier League match is on 28 April when they host Bournemouth – one of four remaining games of the season.

Chelsea stun Burnley

Chelsea maintained their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at European hopefuls Burnley.

Kevin Long’s own goal set Antonio Conte’s men on their way in the first half, but Ashley Barnes deflected Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s wayward shot to equalise for Burnley at Turf Moor.

Victor Moses’ right-footed shot into the bottom corner proved decisive and ensured the Blues, who trailed fourth-placed Tottenham by 10 points last week, narrowed the gap to five points.

Chelsea have the opportunity to increase the pressure on their London rivals when they travel to Swansea on 28 April.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and do not play in the league again until they meet Watford on 30 April.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley remain seventh and on course for the Europa League with an eight-point advantage over Leicester City in eighth.