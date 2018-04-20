Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Baringo South MP passes away

Baringo South Member of Parliament Grace Kipchoim is dead. The legislator passed away after a long illness that had left her bedridden. She was sworn in as an MP from her hospital bed.

“My political journey has not been easy, amid illness. This is God’s making. He makes things work for our good. I am thankful to the electorate for making me proud once more,” Kipchoim told the Standard shortly after her reelection.

7 suspected gangsters gunned down

Seven people believed to be gangsters have been gunned down in Kitisuru area following a failed robbery. The seven were allegedly planning to attack a construction manager who was on his way to pay site workers, but police intercepted them following a tip off.

Several crude weapons were recovered from the deceased.

Ramaphosa leaves Commonwealth summit to deal with protests

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his attendance at the Commonwealth summit in London to deal with violent protests at home.

Clashes have taken place in North West province where protesters are demanding jobs, housing and an end to corruption.

Shops have been looted, roads barricaded and vehicles set alight.

President Ramaphosa, who took office in February, has sought to encourage investment in South Africa during his visit to the UK.

Protests in South Africa’s North West province erupted on Wednesday as demonstrators demanded the resignation of provincial Premier Supra Mahumapelo – a member of Mr Ramaphosa’s governing African National Congress (ANC).

Mr Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold meetings with ANC leaders in the provincial capital Mahikeng on Friday, his office said.

“To pay attention to the situation in the North West, the president has decided to cut short his participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London where he is leading a government delegation,” a statement said.

Business highlights

Lecturers demand for Rotich sacking

Striking university lecturers have demanded for the sacking of Treasury CS Henry Rotich since he has not issued a counter offer to the dons as directed by the government. The lecturers are yet to resume duty after a March 16 ruling deeming the strike illegal.

Facebook to exclude billions from European privacy laws

Facebook has changed its terms of service, meaning 1.5 billion members will not be protected under tough new privacy protections.

The move comes as the firm faces a series of questions from lawmakers and regulators around the world over its handling of personal data.

The change revolves around which users will be regulated via its European headquarters in Ireland.

Facebook said it planned clearer privacy rules worldwide.

The move, reported by Reuters, will see Facebook users outside the EU governed by Facebook Inc in the US rather than Facebook Ireland.

It is widely seen as a way of the social network avoiding having to apply the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to countries outside the EU.

TSC bans teachers from using school resources for private studies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has banned teachers undertaking private education courses from using resources belonging to schools. The commission has further banned teachers from working on assignments during school hours, saying that the practice contravenes laws and regulations.

“This behaviour has adversely affected curriculum delivery and compromised quality of teaching in most public schools, leading to poor performance in academic programmes and co-curricular activities amongst learners,” said TSC Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia.

Sports highlights

Barcelona one win away from La Liga title

Barcelona are one win away from a 25th Spanish league title after Atletico Madrid lost at Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone’s side were second best throughout and fell behind when Willian Jose turned home a cutback by former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

Substitute Juanmi made it 2-0 late on when he drove in before getting his second in stoppage time with a chip.

Barcelona will win the La Liga title with victory at Deportivo La Coruna on 29 April.

Barca finished second last season, three points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Second-placed Atletico, who are 12 points behind Barcelona with five games remaining, travel to Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on 26 April.

Southampton implored to take more risks

Southampton have to “take more risks” and “just go for it” says manager Mark Hughes, after the Saints were held to a goalless draw against Leicester at the King Power.

The Saints remain four points from safety and are winless in their last eight games as they head into Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley.

“We need to be on the front foot,” said Hughes. “We have to ask more questions than we did of Leicester.”

Southampton’s Shane Long was denied from close range in the second half after Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho went close before the break.

Saints keeper Alex McCarthy also tipped over Jamie Vardy’s prodded effort as Leicester searched for a winner.

“Defensively we were better but we have got to get the balance right,” added Hughes. “We need to defend properly and be a threat the other way.

“Only time will tell to see whether the point is enough for us. We are looking to get maximum points from every game now.

“The players are a little bit flat and we have got a big game at the weekend but we are not in the situation where we are downhearted.”

Southampton’s next Premier League match is on 28 April when they host Bournemouth – one of four remaining games of the season.

Chelsea stun Burnley

Chelsea maintained their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at European hopefuls Burnley.

Kevin Long’s own goal set Antonio Conte’s men on their way in the first half, but Ashley Barnes deflected Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s wayward shot to equalise for Burnley at Turf Moor.

Victor Moses’ right-footed shot into the bottom corner proved decisive and ensured the Blues, who trailed fourth-placed Tottenham by 10 points last week, narrowed the gap to five points.

Chelsea have the opportunity to increase the pressure on their London rivals when they travel to Swansea on 28 April.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and do not play in the league again until they meet Watford on 30 April.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley remain seventh and on course for the Europa League with an eight-point advantage over Leicester City in eighth.