Afternoon business highlights

Lecturers demand for Rotich sacking
Striking university lecturers have demanded for the sacking of Treasury CS Henry Rotich since he has not issued a counter offer to the dons as directed by the government. The lecturers are yet to resume duty after a March 16 ruling deeming the strike illegal.
Facebook to exclude billions from European privacy laws
Facebook has changed its terms of service, meaning 1.5 billion members will not be protected under tough new privacy protections.
The move comes as the firm faces a series of questions from lawmakers and regulators around the world over its handling of personal data.
The change revolves around which users will be regulated via its European headquarters in Ireland.
Facebook said it planned clearer privacy rules worldwide.
The move will see Facebook users outside the EU governed by Facebook Inc in the US rather than Facebook Ireland.
It is widely seen as a way of the social network avoiding having to apply the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to countries outside the EU.
TSC bans teachers from using school resources for private studies
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has banned teachers undertaking private education courses from using resources belonging to schools. The commission has further banned teachers from working on assignments during school hours, saying that the practice contravenes laws and regulations.
“This behaviour has adversely affected curriculum delivery and compromised quality of teaching in most public schools, leading to poor performance in academic programmes and co-curricular activities amongst learners,” said TSC Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia.
