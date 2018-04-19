Sports highlights – April 19, 2018

Gor Mahia progress to CAF CC Group Stages

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have made history by becoming the first Kenyan team to progress to the group stages of continental football in the new era of CAF club games.Despite losing 2-1 to SuperSport United in the return leg of the play-off round in Pretoria on Wednesday night, the Kenyan champions advanced on the away goals rule after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Man United ease past Bournemouth with 2-0 victory

Manchester United returned to winning ways by consolidating their grip on second with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.Chris Smalling continued his rich vein of form in front of goal on his 150th Premier League appearance, finding the net for the third consecutive away game with the opener on 28 minutes.Substitute Romelu Lukaku then wrapped up the points on 70 minutes as Jose Mourinho’s side warmed up for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham by moving four points clear of third-place Liverpool.

Boxing star Saul Alvarez handed six-month ban for failing drug tests

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been banned for six months for failing drug tests, following a hearing held by the Nevada Athletic Commission.Alvarez first tested positive for the prohibited substance Clenbuterol on February 17, and the commission decided to backdate his ban to that date.Neither Alvarez nor representatives from Golden Boy Promotions appeared at a disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas, but the Mexican boxer was represented by lawyer Ricardo Cestero.