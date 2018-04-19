Newspaper summaries – April 19, 2018

Daily Nation

Police seize 20kg of cocaine at JKIA

Police have seized 20kg of cocaine that was unattended at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).Kenya Airport police commandant Titus Karuri said investigations have been launched.”We will share the information once done with investigations,” Mr Karuri said.Police suspect the drugs were destined for Europe.

TSC deals blow to teachers in degrees quest

Teachers who are pursuing higher academic qualifications have been dealt a blow following a new directive by their employer which discourages them from studying during holidays. The Teachers Service Commission on Wednesday said the holiday-based courses were interfering with teaching in schools.

ODM backs Chiloba suspension, demands IEBC overhaul

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has backed the decision to send electoral agency chief executive Ezra Chiloba on a three-month compulsory leave and called for an overhaul of the commission and the secretariat. The Raila Odinga-led party said the secretariat was to blame for the errors in last year’s August presidential election, which was annulled by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling.

The Standard

Parliament admits petition that bars Raila from 2022 presidency

A proposal to set the age limit for presidential candidates at 70 has been referred to a parliamentary committee. The petition by a Mohammed Sheikh from Wajir County seeking to amend the Constitution to bar Kenyans above 70 years from contesting the presidency has drawn opposition from politicians across the political divide.

Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl

Intra-Africa trade is the only way that Africa can cushion herself against external economic shocks, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Speaking Wednesday, on the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Uhuru said the agreement was designed to increase Africa’s participation in global trade and reduce dependency on aid and external borrowing.

Nairobi to get largest share of county cash allocations in Senate proposals

Nairobi County will receive the lion’s share of the Sh314 billion proposed for the 47 counties. Five counties have been allocated more than Sh10 billion each in proposals tabled in the Senate yesterday morning. The County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2018, tabled during a special sitting, sets aside Sh15.8 billion for Nairobi.

The Star

120,000 kids to get vaccine for malaria in pilot roll-out

At least 120,000 children will get the malaria vaccine Mosqurix in October, the Health ministry has said. The pilot roll-out will assess the feasibility of delivering four doses in real- life settings, and assess the vaccine’s potential to reduce child deaths. Head of malaria control Ejersa Waqo said yesterday another control group of 120,000 children will get placebo, to generate more insight into the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Tett’s adopted son loses bid to know biological parents

Adopted children are blocked from learning the identity of their biological parents as Kenyan law is silent on the issue, a judge has observed.Therefore, to assist David William Tett, an adopted son of former assistant Minister Betty Tett, Justice John Mativo yesterday turned to international law to decide the case.William, serving a life sentence for robbery with violence, wants the court to force his foster parents — Betty and William Mulready Tett — to disclose his biological parents. He wants to know the circumstances that led to his adoption.

Bid to cap presidential age limit elicits mixed reactions from MPs

MPs yesterday differed over a petition seeking to bar candidates aged 70 and above from running for President.Petitioner Mohamud Abdi said such people are “less productive due to unstable health conditions.”He wants Article 60 of the Constitution amended to cap the presidential age limit at 70.Abdi, a Wajir resident, based his six-page petition on a “scientific argument” about the productivity of older people.

Business Daily

Bill to ease home ownership now goes to Parliament

The government has published a Bill that will exclude first-time home buyers from paying stamp duty in a bid to help workers struggling to get into the property ownership bracket. The tax is charged on the market value of the property at the rate of four per cent in towns and two per cent in rural areas and must be paid to the taxman within 30 days of contract execution.

Air Tanzania plans regional flights to Kenya, rest of EAC

Tanzania’s national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), is planning to start flying to Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.The airline’s managing director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi, revealed the company’s plans during the company workers’ congress, saying all routes would be active from the next financial year.

NTSA charges higher vehicle test fee despite Parliament directive

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) charged motorists higher inspection fees for a week before reverting to the old rates, ignoring Parliament’s directive which annulled the regulation increasing the charges.According to NTSA receipts seen by the Business Daily, the agency, for instance, charged a transport firm Sh3,900 as inspection fees for a vehicle with an engine capacity of more than 3,000cc on April 7.This was instead of the normal Sh1,000 it would have cost if the NTSA had suspended implementation of the new rates.