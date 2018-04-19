News headlines

News highlights

IEBC meeting with Justice Committee cancelled

A meeting between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee aborted on Wednesday.Chebukati and two Commissioners, Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye, were invited before the House team as the MPs sought to unearth the cause of bad blood at the poll agency that resulted in three other Commission including Vice-Chairperson to resign in a huff on Monday.JLAC Chairman William Cheptumo (Baringo North) told the sitting that the Chebukati had written to the Clerk of the National Assembly seeking a rescheduling of the meeting to allow them oversee by-elections in Kinondo Ward, Kwale County and Ruguru Ward in Nyeri County.

Senate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Union form taskforce to support devolution

The Senate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday agreed to form a tripartite taskforce to work on a framework that contributes to the success of devolution.The development emerged when the EU Ambassador, Stefano Dejak together with the ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba called on the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka at his Parliament Buildings office.The meeting agreed that the taskforce would be mandated to develop a Medium Term Programme of activities aimed at strengthening devolution in collaboration with 19 EU member missions in Kenya.

Lecturers’ strike reaches day 50

The ongoing lecturers’ strike has reached its 50th day after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) instructed the dons to down their tools over stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) talks. The latest strike that has affected the January-April semester was precipitated by a missed deadline for the negotiation of the 2017-2021 CBA, a deadline set on December 9 last year when UASU called off a third strike in the year protesting the non-implementation of a Sh10 billion 2013-2017 CBA inked on March 13 following a 54-day strike.

Business highlights

QuickEATS food delivery App targets Halal market

QuickEATS, a revolutionary online food delivery application will now connectits users with a variety of halal restaurants near them such as Chef grill, Gibsons Coffee, snack attack, The Node, Donut World, among other international food brands in Nairobi.Speaking to the management of QuickEATS, they highlighted that the delivery App will make it easier and faster for the technology savvy and busy middle-class executives to get food from restaurants of their choice amid the chaos and demands of a busy day at work.

Real Estate firm Qwetu invests Ksh800 million in furnished student hostels in Nairobi

Qwetu Limited, a real estate firm operating in Kenya, has invested Sh800 million in two storey building state of the art hostels.The self-contained hostels located in Ruaraka and Joggoo Road have a combined 734 rooms.The hostel is equipped with a fridge, a cooker, a bed, a microwave, a wardrobe and will cost Sh22,000 per month for students.Furthermore, the rooms are Wifi enabled and have free shuttle services to pick and drop students to and from school.

Environment Ministry okays timber harvesting from private plantations

Importation of timber from neighbouring countries and harvesting from private plantations is permitted provided there is a joint verification and confirmation of source.In a statement issued Wednesday, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko made this clarification due to concerns raised by various parties following the moratorium on logging that was issued on February.

Tobiko stated that harvesting, transportation and export of timber allegedly already paid for, felled or yet to be felled by licensed saw millers in Kenya Forest Service will not be exempted from the moratorium.The freeze was declared to allow reassessment of the management of the forest sector in Kenya following serious concerns of wanton destruction of forests.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia progress to CAF CC Group Stages

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have made history by becoming the first Kenyan team to progress to the group stages of continental football in the new era of CAF club games.Despite losing 2-1 to SuperSport United in the return leg of the play-off round in Pretoria on Wednesday night, the Kenyan champions advanced on the away goals rule after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Man United ease past Bournemouth with 2-0 victory

Manchester United returned to winning ways by consolidating their grip on second with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.Chris Smalling continued his rich vein of form in front of goal on his 150th Premier League appearance, finding the net for the third consecutive away game with the opener on 28 minutes.Substitute Romelu Lukaku then wrapped up the points on 70 minutes as Jose Mourinho’s side warmed up for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham by moving four points clear of third-place Liverpool.

Boxing star Saul Alvarez handed six-month ban for failing drug tests

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been banned for six months for failing drug tests, following a hearing held by the Nevada Athletic Commission.Alvarez first tested positive for the prohibited substance Clenbuterol on February 17, and the commission decided to backdate his ban to that date.Neither Alvarez nor representatives from Golden Boy Promotions appeared at a disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas, but the Mexican boxer was represented by lawyer Ricardo Cestero.