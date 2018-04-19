Evening news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko blames cartels for water shortage

Governor Mike Sonko says the water shortage being experienced in many parts of Nairobi County despite the heavy rainfall is as a result of sabotage by cartels. Sonko stated that the cartels have disconnected water pipes diverting water to private vendors who are selling the basic commodity at a very high price in the areas of Kayole. “Investigations reveal that the water shortage being experienced in many parts of Nairobi is as a result of sabotage by water cartels whose days are now numbered,” he said. He explained that the County Government is taking action towards the criminals found destroying water pipes and destruction of property.

Former IEBC Chair Issack Hassan sues LSK tribunal

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Issack Hassan has sued the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Disciplinary Tribunal over the inordinate delay to determine a four year complaint against him. Under a certificate of urgency, Hassan wants the misconduct complaint quashed for contravening his rights to administrative action. Hassan claims the complaint is premised on ulterior motives and was from the outset wrongly admitted as a professional conduct issue.

Court declares tapping of phones illegal

The High Court has declared the tapping of phones illegal. Plans by the government to tap into private phone conversations will now be termed as a violation of consumer rights. Judge John Mativo ruled that the move by Communications Authority to install spy gadgets is inconsistent with the Constitution. According to the judge, the decision needed adequate public participation before implementation. That having not been done, CA has been prohibited from implementing the decision or installing any connectivity through Broadband Communication Network to spy subscribers of Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya.

Business highlights

AfDB organizes training to strengthen policy decision-making, analysis and budget planning in Africa

The African Development Bank will hold a training on macroeconomic modelling for African economies, to equip its Regional Member Countries (RMC) officials with economic and policy analysis, and economic forecasting skills. Among other policy options, African countries are obliged to foster macroeconomic stability to address the obstacles impeding the transformation of their economies. This remains a challenge because often times policymakers in many countries have continued to rely on external models and tools that do not necessarily take into consideration their domestic intricacies.

Kenya nets Ksh115 billion from fresh produce exports in 2017

Kenya’s fresh produce sector remained resilient amid political and economic uncertainties of 2017 to grow earnings by 11 per cent to Ksh115.25 billion. The data released by the Fresh Produce Consortium Kenya showed flower exports was the largest earner contributing Ksh82.24 billion up from Ksh70.83 billion earned in 2016, representing 11.6% growth on export volume of 159,961 tonnes.

Norwegian green energy company opens offices in Nairobi

A Norwegian based energy solutions company has opened its continental offices in Nairobi. W.Giertsen Energy Solutions today opened its regional office in Nairobi meant to serve East Africa and the whole continent at large with an aim of offering sustainable, reliable and eco-friendly energy solutions. The company key focus will be to offer solar energy systems, hall systems and solar lighting. According to the company CEO Frank Mohn the decision to invest in Africa and specifically in Kenya was an easy one. He explained that Nairobi offered a good business hub with the city energy market predictability playing a major role in the decision.

Sports highlights

Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata likely to be out of Juventus’ price range

Juventus would find it difficult to afford to re-sign Paul Pogba or Alvaro Morata if either became available this summer, admits general manager Giuseppe Marotta. Both players left Juve in the summer of 2016, with Pogba joining United for a then world-record fee of £93.25 million (Ksh13.31 billion) and Morata, who is now at Chelsea, returning to Real Madrid in a £24 million (Ksh3.43 billion) deal.

PSG boss still focused on club amid Real Sociedad speculation

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery says he is “still focused” on the club despite speculation that he will leave. PSG clinched the French title on Sunday but the Spaniard, 46, is out of contract at the end of the season. Emery has been linked with a move to Real Sociedad and PSG have reportedly held discussions with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

VAR replays at be shown on Russian screens during World Cup

Replays of incidents reviewed by video assistant referees (VAR) will be shown on big screens at the 2018 World Cup. VAR will be used at a World Cup for the first time in Russia despite criticism of its use in domestic competition. One issue has been that fans have been unable to see replays shown on television that referees use to make their decision, leading to confusion.