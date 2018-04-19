Business highlights – April 19, 2018

QuickEATS food delivery App targets Halal market

QuickEATS, a revolutionary online food delivery application will now connectits users with a variety of halal restaurants near them such as Chef grill, Gibsons Coffee, Snack Attack, The Node, Donut World, among other international food brands in Nairobi.Speaking to the management of QuickEATS, they highlighted that the delivery App will make it easier and faster for the technology savvy and busy middle-class executives to get food from restaurants of their choice amid the chaos and demands of a busy day at work.

Real Estate firm Qwetu invests Ksh800 million in furnished student hostels in Nairobi

Qwetu Limited, a real estate firm operating in Kenya, has invested Sh800 million in two storey building state of the art hostels.The self-contained hostels located in Ruaraka and Joggoo Road have a combined 734 rooms.The hostel is equipped with a fridge, a cooker, a bed, a microwave, a wardrobe and will cost Sh22,000 per month for students.Furthermore, the rooms are Wifi enabled and have free shuttle services to pick and drop students to and from school.

Environment Ministry okays timber harvesting from private plantations

Importation of timber from neighbouring countries and harvesting from private plantations is permitted provided there is a joint verification and confirmation of source.In a statement issued Wednesday, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko made this clarification due to concerns raised by various parties following the moratorium on logging that was issued on February.

Tobiko stated that harvesting, transportation and export of timber allegedly already paid for, felled or yet to be felled by licensed saw millers in Kenya Forest Service will not be exempted from the moratorium.The freeze was declared to allow reassessment of the management of the forest sector in Kenya following serious concerns of wanton destruction of forests.