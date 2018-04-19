Afternoon sports highlights – April 19, 2018

Wenger unsure over whether Wilshire plans to stay at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger admits he does not know whether Jack Wilshere wants to stay at Arsenal, but remains confident that the midfielder will sign the contract on offer. Wilshere has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Wolves this summer, as speculation over his future continues to grow. The England international revealed that Wenger told him he could leave at the start of the season, but the club have since offered the 26-year-old a new long-term deal.

Man United Manager Mourinho jumps to Pogba’s defence

Jose Mourinho has rejected stinging criticism from Paul Scholes on Midfielder Paul Pogba, insisting the midfielder produced another “top performance” at Bournemouth. Pogba laid on Romelu Lukaku’s goal as Manchester United prevailed 2-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League clash, with Chris Smalling also on target. Former United midfielder Scholes insisted Pogba’s below-par showing in Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to West Brom was “disrespectful” to United manager Mourinho.

Salah seeks to break Rush’s Liverpool record for most goals in a season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is targeting Ian Rush’s club record for the most goals scored in a season. Egypt international Salah reached the 40-goal mark when he scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. That leaves him seven goals short of Rush’s impressive tally from the 1983/84 campaign, with four Premier League matches, a two-legged Champions League semi-final and possibly the final itself to come in which to get the goals.