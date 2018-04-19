Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Mwiki PSV operators go on strike

Residents of Mwiki and adjacent estates have this morning been forced to trek for long distance to catch up with their matatus after local operators went on strike over poor state of Mwiki-Kasarani Road. The strike which started early on Thursday morning paralysed operations on the road as matatu operators demanded to be addressed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. The motorists on the road have been complaining of the bad state of the stretch for almost three months but their complaints have yet to be satisfactorily addressed.

Police on the hunt for Al Shabaab recruiters

The National Police Service (NPS) is pursuing local Al-Shabaab contacts who aided three Kenyans to sneak to Somalia with the aim of joining the terror group. NPS Director for Corporate Communications, Charles Owino, said in a statement on Wednesday the contacts assisted Mohamed Abdalla Asman from Nairobi’s Majengo area, and Hamisi Hemed and Ali Ahmed Ali both from Malindi to join the Somalia-based terrorist group for training early this month. The three suspects are said to be planning an attack on their return to the country according to Owino. Of the three, Asman alias Papa or Raymond has previously been charged and convicted after a botched plan to travel to Somalia for Al Shabaab training; serving a jail term of five years from October 4, 2013, to July 12, 2017.

Uhuru makes renewed push to combat malaria in new healthcare plan

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the prevention of common diseases including malaria is at the top of Kenya’s universal healthcare list of priorities. Universal healthcare is part of the big four-pillar agenda to deliver better lives for Kenyans, which the Jubilee Government has committed to. Speaking at a Global Malaria Summit in London, the President noted that malaria prevalence rate in Kenya has been reduced from 11 per cent to eight per cent thanks to continued targeted malaria interventions.

Business highlights

Treasury opposes ward development kitty

Kenya’s National Treasury, Controller of Budget and the Commission for Revenue of Allocation have objected to the enactment of a Bill that seeks to promote equitable and decentralized development across the country. They say enacting the County Wards Development Equalisation Bill, as is currently drafted by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) will have the effect of causing inequality and marginalization in the country.

CRA Chairman Jane Kiringai and National Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie argued that counties are distinct entities which derive their operational powers through boundaries set by law, warning that these powers do not extend to appropriating funds outside the law.

AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa

The African Development Bank and the African Institute of Mathematics and Sciences (AIMS) have initiated a landmark relationship aimed at building an industry-led research institution in the league of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, led a delegation of the High-Level Advisory Council of AIMS to a meeting with the African Development Bank in Abidjan, where a 10-year partnership proposal was made to build mathematical and scientific capacity in Africa, strengthen industry linkages, and create a competitive industrial and innovative space.

Kenyan survey firm secures Ksh350 million for Africa expansion

mSurvey, a Kenyan start-up that uses mobile phone short-messaging to gather customer feedback for clients, has secured USD3.5 million (over Ksh350 million) to fund expansion into Nigeria and South Africa, its chief executive said on Wednesday. The firm, founded in 2012 with backing from Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom, collects feedback for Kenyan firms including lender CBA Group and Java, a chain of coffee shops.

Sports highlights

Wenger unsure over whether Wilshire plans to stay at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger admits he does not know whether Jack Wilshere wants to stay at Arsenal, but remains confident that the midfielder will sign the contract on offer. Wilshere has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Wolves this summer, as speculation over his future continues to grow. The England international revealed that Wenger told him he could leave at the start of the season, but the club have since offered the 26-year-old a new long-term deal.

Man United Manager Mourinho jumps to Pogba’s defence

Jose Mourinho has rejected stinging criticism from Paul Scholes on Midfielder Paul Pogba, insisting the midfielder produced another “top performance” at Bournemouth. Pogba laid on Romelu Lukaku’s goal as Manchester United prevailed 2-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League clash, with Chris Smalling also on target. Former United midfielder Scholes insisted Pogba’s below-par showing in Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to West Brom was “disrespectful” to United manager Mourinho.

Salah seeks to break Rush’s Liverpool record for most goals in a season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is targeting Ian Rush’s club record for the most goals scored in a season. Egypt international Salah reached the 40-goal mark when he scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. That leaves him seven goals short of Rush’s impressive tally from the 1983/84 campaign, with four Premier League matches, a two-legged Champions League semi-final and possibly the final itself to come in which to get the goals.