Afternoon business highlights – April 19, 2018

Treasury opposes ward development kitty

Kenya’s National Treasury, Controller of Budget and the Commission for Revenue of Allocation have objected to the enactment of a Bill that seeks to promote equitable and decentralized development across the country. They say enacting the County Wards Development Equalisation Bill, as is currently drafted by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) will have the effect of causing inequality and marginalization in the country.

CRA Chairman Jane Kiringai and National Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie argued that counties are distinct entities which derive their operational powers through boundaries set by law, warning that these powers do not extend to appropriating funds outside the law.

AfDB, African Institute of Mathematics and Science to transform industry-led research in Africa

The African Development Bank and the African Institute of Mathematics and Sciences (AIMS) have initiated a landmark relationship aimed at building an industry-led research institution in the league of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, led a delegation of the High-Level Advisory Council of AIMS to a meeting with the African Development Bank in Abidjan, where a 10-year partnership proposal was made to build mathematical and scientific capacity in Africa, strengthen industry linkages, and create a competitive industrial and innovative space.

Kenyan survey firm secures Ksh350 million for Africa expansion

mSurvey, a Kenyan start-up that uses mobile phone short-messaging to gather customer feedback for clients, has secured USD3.5 million (over Ksh350 million) to fund expansion into Nigeria and South Africa, its chief executive said on Wednesday. The firm, founded in 2012 with backing from Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom, collects feedback for Kenyan firms including lender CBA Group and Java, a chain of coffee shops.