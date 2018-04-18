Sports highlights – April 18, 2018

Athletics champion Hellen Obiri ready to begin outdoor season following Commonwealth win

Kenyan athletics champion Hellen Obiri, who returns home together with the rest of the Kenyan contingent from the Commonwealth Games, says there will be no room for rest as she quickly wants to get into better form ahead of her outdoor season in the lucrative Diamond League circuit, which has 14 stops spread across Asia, Africa, Europe and USA. Obiri, who is fresh from bagging her first Commonwealth Games gold, said she is ready to begin her outdoor season.

Brighton, Tottenham clash ends in draw

Harry Kane’s 26th league goal of the season could not get Spurs back to winning ways as Brighton earned a deserved 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.His close-range finish, three minutes after half-time, was harsh on the Seagulls who had limited the visitors’ forward line before the break.Brighton were handed an opportunity to level within moments of the opener when Serge Aurier bundled Jose Izquierdo over in the box, and a hand from Hugo Lloris was not enough to keep out Pascal Gross’ powerful spot-kick.

Barcelona maintain unbeaten run

Barcelona held on for an entertaining 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga on Tuesday evening, keeping their unbeaten league run intact.Ernesto Valverde named a much-changed side with an eye on Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, and it was Ousmane Dembele who opened the scoring for the visitors before Jonny deservedly equalised for Celta Vigo on the stroke of half-time.