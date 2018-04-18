Newspaper summaries – April 18, 2018

Daily Nation

Waiguru, IEBC oppose Karua’s request for audit report

The electoral commission and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have opposed Martha Karua’s application to have findings on scrutiny of election materials used in the county’s gubernatorial poll in August 2017 admitted in court as evidence.Through lawyers Paul Nyamondi and Joe Kathungu, the two also urged Kerugoya High Court Judge Lucy Gitari to bar Ms Karua from filing more exhibits and affidavits in her poll petition.

Farah Maalim withdraws appeal against Aden Duale

ormer National Assembly Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim on Tuesday withdrew an appeal he had filed in court against Garissa Township MP Aden Duale over the August 8 General Election. In a notice filed in court, Mr Maalim said he wishes to withdraw the entire petition. The former MP had moved to the Court of Appeal after Justice Hedwig Ongúdi dismissed a petition he had filed challenging Mr Duale’s win.Mr Maalim had complained of electoral malpractices including bribery of voters and unduly influencing voters during the elections.

Joho: No new tuk tuks will be registered in Mombasa

Mombasa County government has suspended registration of new tuk tuks in a bid to ease congestion.County communication director Richard Chacha said tuk tuks that are already registered will continue operating. “The measures are painful but in the long run it will be helpful,” said Mr Chacha.The three-wheeled vehicles are popular in Mombasa because they are cheaper and can easily manoeuvre around the island easily.

IEBC Chair Chebukati’s security withdrawn in unexplained move

The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) has protested the unexplained withdrawal of security seconded to its Chairman and two commissioners. The commission said Chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Ayub Guliye and Boya Molu woke up Tuesday morning and realized their security had been withdrawn. They tried to seek explanation from relevant authorities in vain.

Two hotels razed in massive Malindi fire

wo hoteliers at Casaurina area in Malindi town are counting losses after fire burnt down their premises on Monday evening causing massive destruction of property. The fire is alleged to have been caused by an electric fault outside one of the premises and quickly spread to the adjacent one due to strong winds. Kenga Jama house, a resort villa is where the fire started before spreading to Darado Cottages resort which is less than 100 meters away.

MPs in rush to set up IEBC recruitment panel

Parliament has revived the process of setting up a recruitment panel for commissioners at the electoral agency. This comes against the backdrop of the recent resignations at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by William Cheptumo (Baringo North), has announced that it is developing a legal framework to establish a permanent selection panel.

Uhuru to deliver State of the Nation address on May 2

President Uhuru Kenyatta will deliver the State of the Nation address in Parliament on May 2.National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday informed MPs that he had received communication from the Head of State confirming that he would address a joint sitting of the two of Houses.The letter was dated April 10.

Raila, Ruto meet at Matiba’s home for the first time since handshake

ODM leader Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto on Tuesday met for the first time since the handshake between the former Prime Minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta.The two met at the late Kenneth Matiba’s Limuru home where they had visited the family to condole with them.They were seen at the premises as they sent their solidarity messages to the friends and family.The two had red ties on with Ruto clad in a black suit and Raila a dark grey one.

Anxiety over new curriculum as tutors fail to understand concept

Concerns have been raised over the implementation of the new curriculum even as the government begins phase two of teachers training next week.Stakeholders say the implementation has been sluggish due to poor training and lack of adequate materials.The government will train 160,000 teachers from next week after a similar number was trained in the first phase.Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development CEO Julius Jwan said there has been a positive response in the three months the curriculum has been on a national pilot.

Proposed new JKIA parking fees suspended

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has put on hold the new parking fees at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), barely two days after motorists started paying more to drop and pick passengers at the facility.The State Authority, in a public notice issued Tuesday, said it will hold off on the proposed new parking charges to allow for further consultation with airport stakeholders.

MPs want Matiba Sh1bn award in budget

Parliament Budget committee has been asked to include the Sh1.5 billion compensation awarded late politician Kenneth Matiba for torture and lost business during the Moi era in the revised budget pending MPs approval.The former Kiharu MP, who died Sunday, suffered a stroke in jail.He is yet to receive the Sh945 million awarded to him more than six months ago and the amount has risen to more than Sh1 billion when interests are factored.

China firm award for stalled NSSF tower cut by Sh6bn

The Ministry of Public Works has recommended the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) pay Sh870 million to a Chinese contractor for the stalled construction of 36-storey building in Nairobi’s city centre.The amount is way below the Sh6.9 billion that China Jiangxi construction company had slapped the NSSF as compensation claim for the delay.The Public Works compensation figure is also lower than the Sh1.8 billion that the project consultants had asked the NSSF to pay the Chinese contractor for delayed work.Work stopped on the 15th floor and China Jiangxi has so far been paid Sh2.5 billion.