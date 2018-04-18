News headlines

News highlights

IEBC questions Inspector General over withdrawal of security detail

Security personnel serving the three remaining commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been withdrawn, the organisaion’s Communications Manager Andrew Limo, has aaid. A security detail, including armed drivers attached to Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, as well as commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu was reportedly withdrawn on Tuesday morning. In a statement to media houses, Limo said the commission had since written to the Inspector General of National Police Service, Joseph Boinnet, seeking to understand the circumstances under which the security personnel serving the three commissioners were withdrawn.

Interior Ministry welcomes input from human rights groups regarding security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has urged institutions within the criminal justice system to work together in a bid to enhance service delivery to the public.Speaking when he opened the inaugural Annual National Policing Conference in Nairobi, the CS said it was necessary for all actors within the sector to change their attitude and instead embrace partnership.While acknowledging the crucial role played by human rights organizations within the security sector, the CS committed to ensure that their views are taken into consideration more so on enhancing service delivery and professionalism.

Uhuru urges world leaders to learn from his unity deal with Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has encouraged world leaders to embrace healthy political competition and foster global democracy. Referring to his unity deal with Raila Odinga, Uhuru said nations can only achieve their goals if they move away from confrontational politics and endless rivalry, and prioritise the needs of their people. Speaking on Tuesday, he noted that his truce with the Opposition leader was motivated by the need to end this kind politics and to put the interests of Kenyans first.

Business highlights

Uhuru says government could scrap or modify interest rate cap law



The government could modify or scrap a law that caps commercial lending rates, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Commercial lending rates were capped in September 2016 at 4 percentage points above the central bank’s benchmark rate, which now stands at 9.5%, in an attempt to limit the cost of borrowing for businesses and individuals. But speaking on Tuesday during a speech at London think tank Chatham House, Uhuru said that industry experts have now recognised the limitations of the law.

Development Ministry moves to set up low-cost housing project in Machakos

Kenya’s Development Ministry is pushing for international and local joint ventures to set up 8,000 low-cost housing units in Mavoko, Machakos. Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development Cabinet secretary James Macharia said the move was meant to fast-track the mass housing development. He said 35 companies had been shortlisted for the pilot project under an engineering and procuring construction model.

Standards bureaus discuss expiration date of Kenyan tea imported to Sudan

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Sudan Standards and Metrology Organisation (SSMO) are carrying out a three-year joint scientific research expected to come up with the mutually acceptable expiry date for Kenyan tea imported into the country. Kenyan tea will continue to access the Sudanese market without hurdles as the tworegulators conduct joint research to determine the actual shelf life of the commodity.

Sports highlights

Athletics champion Hellen Obiri ready to begin outdoor season following Commonwealth win

Kenyan athletics champion Hellen Obiri, who returns home together with the rest of the Kenyan contingent from the Commonwealth Games, says there will be no room for rest as she quickly wants to get into better form ahead of her outdoor season in the lucrative Diamond League circuit, which has 14 stops spread across Asia, Africa, Europe and USA. Obiri, who is fresh from bagging her first Commonwealth Games gold, said she is ready to begin her outdoor season.

Brighton, Tottenham clash ends in draw

Harry Kane’s 26th league goal of the season could not get Spurs back to winning ways as Brighton earned a deserved 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.His close-range finish, three minutes after half-time, was harsh on the Seagulls who had limited the visitors’ forward line before the break.Brighton were handed an opportunity to level within moments of the opener when Serge Aurier bundled Jose Izquierdo over in the box, and a hand from Hugo Lloris was not enough to keep out Pascal Gross’ powerful spot-kick.

Barca maintain unbeaten run

Barcelona held on for an entertaining 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga on Tuesday evening, keeping their unbeaten league run intact.Ernesto Valverde named a much-changed side with an eye on Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, and it was Ousmane Dembele who opened the scoring for the visitors before Jonny deservedly equalised for Celta Vigo on the stroke of half-time.