MPs bid to have feeding programme introduced in all public primary schools

The school feeding programme will soon be available in all public primary schools across the country, if Parliament approves a motion tabled by West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka Kemosi.

In his motion, Mr Kemosi wants among other things the state to allocate funds to expand school feeding programme to increase enrolment in primary schools.

Currently, school feeding programme is only viable in school districts in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas (ASAL) and the informal urban slums of large cities as Nairobi and Mombasa.

“……that the school feeding programme has targeted food inequality in the most vulnerable areas of Kenya. This House urges the government to expand the primary school feeding programme to all public primary schools in the county,” Mr Kemosi said in a motion to the House.

While persuading MPs, to the support his motion, the MP says the constitution guarantees every child the right to basic nutrition, shelter and health and as such all primary school aged children are at a stage where they require nutritional meals for mental health, physical development and growth.

The lawmaker stated the school feeding programme has since inception in 1980 been funded by the World Food Programme and its partners registered variant degrees of success and with heavy reliance on foreign Aid and management.

In 2009, the Kenya government introduced the homegrown school feeding programme, a more sustainable and nationally integrated programme by the national government funded meals programme through multi sectoral cooperation.

Last year, the ministry of Education allocated an additional Sh1.6 billion in the 2017-18 financial year for the programme to benefit more than 1.6 million children.

The additional funding means the total government spending will be Sh2.5 billion from the Sh850,000 annual expenditure.

“Appreciating that the school feeding programmes have played an integral part in realizing the country’s goal of universal primary education through incentivizing the enrollment and retention of children,” he concluded.