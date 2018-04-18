Evening news headlines

News highlights

NHIF names Hannah Muriithi new Chairperson

Hannah Muriithi has been appointed the new Chairperson of the National Health Insurance Fund board while former KNUT Chairperson Mudzo Nzili is the Vice Chairperson.Muriithi replaces Mohamud Ali who resigned after being elected Governor of Marsabit.Speaking at the unveiling of the chairperson, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the new board should prioritize the realization of Universal Health Coverage which is the main agenda for the ministry. Kariuki also said that Permanent Secretary for Health Peter Tum will be part of the board to ensure constant engagement with the ministry.

House Committee to meet with remaining IEBC commissioners

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) will on Wednesday meet with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman and the two remaining commissioners at the body to chart the way forward for the body whose operations have been crippled following the resignation of four commissioners.Chebukati and his team are expected to explain to MPs the challenges facing the commission and proposals for reconstitution.The committee will also be exploring ways of creating a long-lasting mechanism of recruiting commissioners.

Bungoma Deputy Governor collapses in Nairobi

Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome collapsed at Serena Hotel in Nairobi earlier today. Ngome was rushed to hospital after the incident at about 7:00am. He was to attend a talk show.

Business highlights

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth to quicken to 3.1% in 2018

Sub-Saharan Africa is on course for economic growth of 3.1% this year, the World Bank said on Wednesday, marginally slower than it previously forecast but faster than last year thanks to rising commodity prices.By 2020 growth in the region should pick up to 3.7%, it said.Sub-Saharan African economies were hit hard by a crash in commodity prices which slowed growth, slashed government revenues and weakened several of the currencies on the continent. Growth was 1.5% in 2016, the lowest in more than two decades, before rising to an estimated 2.6 percent last year.

COTU threatens to pull employees out of National Social Security Fund

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has threatened to pull employees out of the National Social Security Fund if the government kicks it off the board. Secretary General Francis Atwoli issued a statement earlier today saying continued political interference will force a joint scheme that will be ruin with the help of the FKE. Atwoli said those pushing for his removal want to steal from the workers and then leave. The workers’ union boss further alleged witch hunt from those involved in the Hazina Towers case.

Law Society of Kenya urges court to stop automation of land transactions

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has petitioned the court to stop the automation of land transactions in a switch that will lock out advocates who have been charging fees for the service.The LSK term the switch illegal, arguing that the non-lawyers are supposed to prepare land transaction documents and that Parliament is yet to pass the law that supports online land transactions.The lawyers say only advocates are legally backed to facilitate land transfers, for which they charge a conveyancing fee.

Sports highlights

Five Manchester City players in PFA Premier League Team of Year

Five Manchester City players have been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Premier League Team of the Year.Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi, David Silva and Kyle Walker have all been included after Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the Premier League title with five games to spare.Tottenham were the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

England to play Switzerland and USA

England will play home games against Switzerland and the United States having finalised their 2018 autumn schedule.The matches will complement the new UEFA Nations League programme with Gareth Southgate’s team facing home and away dates with Croatia and Spain in the inaugural national-team competition.Switzerland will visit on Tuesday, September 11, with the venue yet to be decided, while the United States fixture on Thursday, November 15 will take place at Wembley Stadium.

David de Gea still reeling from Manchester United loss to West Brom

David de Gea says Manchester United’s players are struggling to get over the “unexpected defeat” against West Brom.United travel to Bournemouth on Wednesday on the back of a shock 1-0 loss against the Premier League’s bottom club, which confirmed rivals Manchester City as champions.Liverpool’s win over the Cherries last Saturday – and United’s subsequent loss to the Baggies – has cut the gap between them and second-placed United to one point, and De Gea says it makes their trip to the Vitality Stadium a must-win game.