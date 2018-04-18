Business highlights – April 18, 2018

Uhuru says government could scrap or modify interest rate cap law



The government could modify or scrap a law that caps commercial lending rates, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Commercial lending rates were capped in September 2016 at 4 percentage points above the central bank’s benchmark rate, which now stands at 9.5%, in an attempt to limit the cost of borrowing for businesses and individuals. But speaking on Tuesday during a speech at London think tank Chatham House, Uhuru said that industry experts have now recognised the limitations of the law.

Development Ministry moves to set up low-cost housing project in Machakos

Kenya’s Development Ministry is pushing for international and local joint ventures to set up 8,000 low-cost housing units in Mavoko, Machakos. Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development Cabinet secretary James Macharia said the move was meant to fast-track the mass housing development. He said 35 companies had been shortlisted for the pilot project under an engineering and procuring construction model.

Standards bureaus discuss expiration date of Kenyan tea imported to Sudan

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Sudan Standards and Metrology Organisation (SSMO) are carrying out a three-year joint scientific research expected to come up with the mutually acceptable expiry date for Kenyan tea imported into the country. Kenyan tea will continue to access the Sudanese market without hurdles as the tworegulators conduct joint research to determine the actual shelf life of the commodity.